Faridkot releases new EP Nayi Baat, a five-track journey through life, growth and emotion

The EP’s track order is crafted with intention, guiding listeners through an introspective journey. Explaining the flow, Faridkot says, “The flow of songs in this EP is like telling the story of someone’s life as they go through it.” Harjai captures the playful chaos of life, while Nayi Baat reflects the moment of realising how beautiful and meaningful everything around us can be. Sawaari then explores growth through self-understanding and acceptance, followed by Azaa, which dives into turmoil, love and inner conflict. The EP concludes with Jaadugari, a sweet sense of harmony after emotional storms. Through these songs, Faridkot reaffirms their signature blend of storytelling, emotion and sonic experimentation.

As artistes who’ve shaped India’s indie space for over a decade, the duo continues to balance authenticity with mass appeal. “Music belongs to everyone… We simply feel the responsibility and duty of carrying that legacy,” they say, crediting their middle-class roots and the mainstream music that inspired them. They also celebrate today’s evolving ecosystem, sharing, “The current system is pretty fantastic for new musicians… The audience decides which song is going to become popular.”

As Nayi Baat arrives, Faridkot strengthens their place in independent music while expanding their imprint with upcoming film projects, embracing both innovation and legacy in equal measure.