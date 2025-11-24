Megan Thee Stallion reportedly rejected a Call of Duty collab after learning her character would be shootable

Megan Thee Stallion is said to have turned down a potential Call of Duty collaboration due to PTSD stemming from the shooting incident involving Tory Lanez.
Her diagnosis and overall mental health were reportedly key factors in her decision to pass on working with the major gaming franchise.
During testimony on Wednesday (November 19) in Meg’s defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz, Daniel Kinney, Roc Nation’s Senior VP of Branding & Strategic Partnerships, discussed partnership opportunities that ultimately didn’t happen for the rapper.
As per journalist Meghann Cuniff, Kinney stated that Megan "ditched 'Call of Duty' when she learned she would be a shootable character in the game."
Cuniff followed up on X, noting Kinney also said the proposal "triggered her and she full stop said 'I’m not doing this.'"
According to reports, the 30-year-old began an intensive treatment program after Lanez shot her in 2020. The therapy, known as Dialectical Behavior Therapy, reportedly helped her work through the trauma and cost about $240,000.
The outlet also reported that Megan’s attorneys formally stated she has been diagnosed with PTSD, identifying Dr. Lenore Walker as the diagnosing physician.
Megan filed a defamation lawsuit against Gramz last October, accusing her of engaging in a “campaign of harassment and cyberbullying” tied to Lanez’s conviction for shooting the Good News rapper.
Last week, Lanez and his attorney, Crystal Morgan, were found in contempt of court and fined $20,000 after he refused to answer questions during a deposition in Megan’s case against Gramz.
Lanez asked what penalties he would face for refusing to respond, and when told he could be held in contempt, sanctioned, and possibly face more jail time, he replied, "Whatever the fines are, I’ll pay them. I’m a millionaire. I don’t care.”
After telling Megan’s lawyers to "calm down" and "relax," and calling them a "liar," he walked out to end the deposition, claiming he had not been provided all the exhibits Megan’s team planned to use beforehand.
He eventually came back, became upset with Megan’s lawyer, and then left again while making derogatory remarks toward them, refusing to return to complete the deposition.