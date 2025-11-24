Megan Thee Stallion reportedly rejected a Call of Duty collab after learning her character would be shootable

Megan Thee Stallion is said to have turned down a potential Call of Duty collaboration due to PTSD stemming from the shooting incident involving Tory Lanez.

Her diagnosis and overall mental health were reportedly key factors in her decision to pass on working with the major gaming franchise.

Megan Thee Stallion rejected ‘Call of Duty’ collaboration over trauma from the 2020 shooting

During testimony on Wednesday (November 19) in Meg’s defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz, Daniel Kinney, Roc Nation’s Senior VP of Branding & Strategic Partnerships, discussed partnership opportunities that ultimately didn’t happen for the rapper.

As per journalist Meghann Cuniff, Kinney stated that Megan "ditched 'Call of Duty' when she learned she would be a shootable character in the game."

Cuniff followed up on X, noting Kinney also said the proposal "triggered her and she full stop said 'I’m not doing this.'"