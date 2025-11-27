Mumbai's NCPA set to host an evening for Indian classical music featuring fifth-generation sitar player Niladri Kumar

The NCPA is set to host an evening of Indian classical music headlined by fifth-generation sitarist Niladri Kumar. The sitarist will be joined by an accomplished lineup of percussionists including Satyajit Talwalkar on tabla, Krushna Salunkhe on pakhawaj, and Girish Vishwa on dhol and dholak.

NCPA is celebrating Indian classical music with sitarist Niladri Kumar and Ensemble

A student of his father Kartick Kumar (who was in turn a disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar), Niladri has built a unique identity among today’s sitar players. Niladri famously developed the 'zitar, a form of electric sitar which was created to bridge traditional Indian classical music with modern soundscapes.

Born out of Kumar's global musical explorations, the zitar has become a bridge for younger listeners, as it easily connects them to their roots through tones that feel contemporary.