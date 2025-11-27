Mumbai's NCPA set to host an evening for Indian classical music featuring fifth-generation sitar player Niladri Kumar

The NCPA is set to host an evening of Indian classical music headlined by fifth-generation sitarist Niladri Kumar. The sitarist will be joined by an accomplished lineup of percussionists including Satyajit Talwalkar on tabla, Krushna Salunkhe on pakhawaj, and Girish Vishwa on dhol and dholak.
A student of his father Kartick Kumar (who was in turn a disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar), Niladri has built a unique identity among today’s sitar players. Niladri famously developed the 'zitar, a form of electric sitar which was created to bridge traditional Indian classical music with modern soundscapes.
Born out of Kumar's global musical explorations, the zitar has become a bridge for younger listeners, as it easily connects them to their roots through tones that feel contemporary.
The concert is structured in two segments. Kumar will begin with a traditional sitar performance, and move through the classic progression of alap, jod, jhala, and slow and fast gats accompanied by tabla. The second half features him alongside a percussion ensemble, and will delve into rhythmic compositions that highlight the dynamic conversation between sitar, pakhawaj, dhol, and dholak.
Tata Theatre | November 28, 2025 | 6:30 pm
Members: Rs. 1,080, 810, 540 & 360/-
Non-Members: Rs. 1,200, 900, 600 & 400/-