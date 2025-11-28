Alessio Menconi Organ Trio brings swing and soul to Bengaluru

Alessio Menconi brings his Organ Trio to Bengaluru for a weekend that blends tradition, energy and effortless groove. Known for his soulful touch and deep roots in the classic organ–guitar trio sound, Alessio offers a performance shaped by swing, interplay and modern influences. Joined by organist Alberto Gurrisi and drummer Alessandro Minetto, the trio promises an intimate and dynamic set at Windmills. In our conversation, Menconi speaks about finding balance between tradition and his own voice, his early shift from rock to bebop and his fondness for Indian audiences.