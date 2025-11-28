Alessio Menconi Organ Trio brings swing and soul to Bengaluru
Alessio Menconi brings his Organ Trio to Bengaluru for a weekend that blends tradition, energy and effortless groove. Known for his soulful touch and deep roots in the classic organ–guitar trio sound, Alessio offers a performance shaped by swing, interplay and modern influences. Joined by organist Alberto Gurrisi and drummer Alessandro Minetto, the trio promises an intimate and dynamic set at Windmills. In our conversation, Menconi speaks about finding balance between tradition and his own voice, his early shift from rock to bebop and his fondness for Indian audiences.
What can people expect from your shows at Windmills?
They can expect swing, dynamics and moments of deep groove that alternate with more poetic, intimate passages.
How would you describe the sound and mood of the Organ Trio on stage?
It’s rooted in the classic trios of Wes Montgomery and Kenny Burrell, but blended with a more modern sound and a mix of influences.
What drew you to the organ trio format?
Wes Montgomery’s album A New Dynamic Sound was a major inspiration for me.
How do you, Alberto Gurrisi and Alessandro Minetto work together while improvising?
We listen to each other a lot and focus on interplay, especially through timing.
You are often compared to legends like Wes Montgomery and George Benson. How do you balance tradition with your own voice?
Those influences are always there, but I try to play my own lines with my own sound, shaped also by musicians outside the guitar tradition, like pianists and horn players.
How has European jazz changed over the years and where do you see it going?
Sometimes jazz becomes too complicated and too much of a stylistic exercise for my taste — though that doesn’t take away from the great instrumentalists of today.
You started your journey at sixteen. What were some early moments that shaped you as an artiste?
I moved from rock to jazz-rock and eventually toward the roots of bebop. That progression shaped my musical identity.
Have you played in India before? What are your thoughts on Indian audiences?
Yes, I toured in Northeast India in 2002 and this is my second time performing in Bengaluru. I love India and its audiences.
INR 750 onwards. November 28 & 29, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.
