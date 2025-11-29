Inside AFKAP’s trilogy: chaos, self-discovery, and the art of change

A

Every collab was rooted in real friendship and intention. I don’t reach out to people for ‘just a verse’, but only when the vision demands their energy. Working with Karan Kanchan, Calm, Trick, Bharg, Zero, Eyepatch — and the engineers Akash and Shubhmix — felt like expanding creatively. They elevated the project beyond what I could’ve done alone. Every collab surprised me in the best way. If you reach out with vision and thought, the other person brings their A-game.