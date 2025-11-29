Inside AFKAP’s trilogy: chaos, self-discovery, and the art of change
With the Parat trilogy, Panini Pandey — aka AFKAP — has mapped the human condition via music. Soul, body, mind: three chapters, 14 tracks and a storytelling arc that feels raw, cinematic and personal. Fresh off completing the series, he sits down with Indulge to talk identity, temptation and the freedom of closing a chapter.

Excerpts:

Q

Did you see Parat becoming a trilogy while writing chapter 1?

A

I knew Parat would have layers. Life isn’t linear — It’s multi-dimensional. I didn’t know how many EPs it would be, but it naturally became three chapters. Parat explores what’s beneath the surface, so the project had to reflect that philosophy.

Q

Why did you release chapter 3 before chapter 2?

A

Honestly, it wasn’t strategic — life happened. I moved to New York during post-production, things got chaotic and we finished the third part first. Dropping it kept the buzz alive. Everyone asked, “Where’s Parat 2?” But the trilogy should be heard as 1-2-3. We improvised beautifully and I’m very proud of how it came together.

Q

What’s the story behind the name AFKAP?

A

In my teens, I wasn’t a fan of my name, Panini. Freelancing to fund my music, I wanted a persona to move freely, without letting go of my real identity. I once saw a page called ‘A Vibe Formerly Known As’ and that sparked it: Artiste Formerly Known As Panini.

Q

How involved are you with the visuals of your music?

A

I am a 360 degree artiste — every beat feels like a scene in my head. I’m involved in moodboards, typography, textures, photography — everything. Either I work with someone who elevates my ideas, or complements them. Parat had an insane visual team. Now, I want to let other creatives push things further.

Q

What shaped this chapter’s themes?

A

Chapter 1 was about duty; chapter 2 explores what happens when that duty suddenly disappears — you go wild. Pleasure becomes addictive. Dating culture, impulsiveness, intoxicity... I saw and lived a lot of it too. Optionality sounds fun until it scars you and for me, trust was one of those scars. Body is about that — pleasure has zero long-term benefits. It doesn’t serve the mind or soul. I’m focused on the marathon, not the race.

Q

What shaped your early relationship with Hip-Hop?

A

It was organic. Finding people online who loved Hip-Hop the way I did, felt like discovering a tribe — back in grade 9 or 10 on Facebook. We wanted to tell our own stories. Linkin Park was the gateway, then Eminem and Akon and eventually Kanye, Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi — they flipped a switch in me and got me excited about sound. Later, my appreciation for Indian music grew and today I rely more on it. It’s been a journey from West to East.

Q

How would you describe your sonic identity?

A

Still evolving and exploring new sounds that complement my vocals. I gravitate towards melody that’s loopy like ear candy, or sounds that hit so hard they shift your mindset. My music is autobiographical — I make it for joy, not for selling.

Q

How did the collaborations on Parat happen?

A

Every collab was rooted in real friendship and intention. I don’t reach out to people for ‘just a verse’, but only when the vision demands their energy. Working with Karan Kanchan, Calm, Trick, Bharg, Zero, Eyepatch — and the engineers Akash and Shubhmix — felt like expanding creatively. They elevated the project beyond what I could’ve done alone. Every collab surprised me in the best way. If you reach out with vision and thought, the other person brings their A-game.

Q

Outside of music, what inspires you?

A

I’m always absorbing different arts and I’m always inspired. The reset is on a rolling basis. I can’t read consistently, but I like to start with philosophy (mostly existential). Even interaction design inspires me. I’m always on the hunt for inspiration. Life gets boring otherwise.

Q

Do you feel a sense of closure with Parat ending?

A

Absolutely. This trilogy was therapy. It was extremely personal and now that it has wrapped up so nicely, Parat ends here. I’m ready to make music that’s beyond just expressing myself.

Q

What’s next for AFKAP?

A

I don’t know — and that’s exciting. I’m living in the present. For me, music is like journaling. If I look at ideas together and get the ‘aha’ moment, I follow it. The next wave will be new.

Parat 2 is streaming on all major platforms.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

