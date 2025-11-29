Inside AFKAP’s trilogy: chaos, self-discovery, and the art of change
With the Parat trilogy, Panini Pandey — aka AFKAP — has mapped the human condition via music. Soul, body, mind: three chapters, 14 tracks and a storytelling arc that feels raw, cinematic and personal. Fresh off completing the series, he sits down with Indulge to talk identity, temptation and the freedom of closing a chapter.
With the release of Parat 2, AFKAP completes his three-part EP series — a deeply personal exploration of mind, body and soul
Excerpts:
Did you see Parat becoming a trilogy while writing chapter 1?
I knew Parat would have layers. Life isn’t linear — It’s multi-dimensional. I didn’t know how many EPs it would be, but it naturally became three chapters. Parat explores what’s beneath the surface, so the project had to reflect that philosophy.
Why did you release chapter 3 before chapter 2?
Honestly, it wasn’t strategic — life happened. I moved to New York during post-production, things got chaotic and we finished the third part first. Dropping it kept the buzz alive. Everyone asked, “Where’s Parat 2?” But the trilogy should be heard as 1-2-3. We improvised beautifully and I’m very proud of how it came together.
What’s the story behind the name AFKAP?
In my teens, I wasn’t a fan of my name, Panini. Freelancing to fund my music, I wanted a persona to move freely, without letting go of my real identity. I once saw a page called ‘A Vibe Formerly Known As’ and that sparked it: Artiste Formerly Known As Panini.
How involved are you with the visuals of your music?
I am a 360 degree artiste — every beat feels like a scene in my head. I’m involved in moodboards, typography, textures, photography — everything. Either I work with someone who elevates my ideas, or complements them. Parat had an insane visual team. Now, I want to let other creatives push things further.
What shaped this chapter’s themes?
Chapter 1 was about duty; chapter 2 explores what happens when that duty suddenly disappears — you go wild. Pleasure becomes addictive. Dating culture, impulsiveness, intoxicity... I saw and lived a lot of it too. Optionality sounds fun until it scars you and for me, trust was one of those scars. Body is about that — pleasure has zero long-term benefits. It doesn’t serve the mind or soul. I’m focused on the marathon, not the race.
What shaped your early relationship with Hip-Hop?
It was organic. Finding people online who loved Hip-Hop the way I did, felt like discovering a tribe — back in grade 9 or 10 on Facebook. We wanted to tell our own stories. Linkin Park was the gateway, then Eminem and Akon and eventually Kanye, Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi — they flipped a switch in me and got me excited about sound. Later, my appreciation for Indian music grew and today I rely more on it. It’s been a journey from West to East.
How would you describe your sonic identity?
Still evolving and exploring new sounds that complement my vocals. I gravitate towards melody that’s loopy like ear candy, or sounds that hit so hard they shift your mindset. My music is autobiographical — I make it for joy, not for selling.
How did the collaborations on Parat happen?
Every collab was rooted in real friendship and intention. I don’t reach out to people for ‘just a verse’, but only when the vision demands their energy. Working with Karan Kanchan, Calm, Trick, Bharg, Zero, Eyepatch — and the engineers Akash and Shubhmix — felt like expanding creatively. They elevated the project beyond what I could’ve done alone. Every collab surprised me in the best way. If you reach out with vision and thought, the other person brings their A-game.
Outside of music, what inspires you?
I’m always absorbing different arts and I’m always inspired. The reset is on a rolling basis. I can’t read consistently, but I like to start with philosophy (mostly existential). Even interaction design inspires me. I’m always on the hunt for inspiration. Life gets boring otherwise.
Do you feel a sense of closure with Parat ending?
Absolutely. This trilogy was therapy. It was extremely personal and now that it has wrapped up so nicely, Parat ends here. I’m ready to make music that’s beyond just expressing myself.
What’s next for AFKAP?
I don’t know — and that’s exciting. I’m living in the present. For me, music is like journaling. If I look at ideas together and get the ‘aha’ moment, I follow it. The next wave will be new.
Parat 2 is streaming on all major platforms.
