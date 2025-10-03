Zubeen Garg death probe: Bandmate Shakharjyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta arrested as new details emerge

"The investigation is going on and I cannot share details at this time but we have added charges under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," said Munna Gupta, Special Director General of Police of Assam's CID, who is leading the SIT.

Garima Garg, Zubin's wife, stated that she has complete trust in the justice system and emphasised that everyone wants clarity on how the singer died.

"The investigation is ongoing and they are handling it in their own way. Therefore, we should not comment on it right now. I do not have much knowledge about it, so the law will take its own course. I have full faith that we will receive justice through our legal system, and the investigation will be conducted properly. We will soon learn what really happened that day, and we want to know who is guilty of what. If anyone is responsible, they will be punished very soon," she told news agency ANI.

According to reports, Zubeen Garg died from drowning while swimming near a Singapore island, and not during a scuba diving session as was reported early on.

Garg, who hailed from Assam, was in Singapore to participate in the North East India Festival as part of the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic ties and the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, when he passed away on September 19.

His family has since complained with the Assam CID, requesting an investigation into his death. The Indian High Commission confirmed receiving the report, which stated that Garg’s cause of death was drowning.

Earlier, SPF had ruled out any foul play in the 52-year-old singer’s death.