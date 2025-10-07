Singer Armaan Malik talks about his upcoming show in Hyderabad and more

There are some singers in every generation who don’t just top the charts but also rule the hearts of music lovers. For so many of us, it has been none other than Armaan Malik. Our souls surrender to the voice when he croons, Jab tak main duaaoon sa… or feel the ache of unrequited love when we hear Main rahoon ya na rahoon. Not just that, remember the time when we couldn’t resist grooving to the infectious beats of Butta Bomma!
Born into a family rich in musical legacy, Armaan’s journey with music began at an early age, shaping him into the wonderful artiste that he is today. Currently on a tour covering Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, Armaan speaks to Indulge about his performance, inclination towards love songs, and lots more.
“I am looking forward to performing for music lovers in Hyderabad,” he says, with a lot of excitement and a smile on his face as we begin the conversation. He tells us that he loves the warmth and appreciation he receives from the fans here. “I’ve sung several times in the City of Pearls. This time, people can expect to hear me sing some of my popular numbers for them,” he adds. Having said that, Armaan categorically mentions Vibe Undi, one of his recent and most-talked-about Telugu songs from the film Mirai, is going to top his set.
Explaining about his multi-lingual approach towards music, Armaan says, “Singing in so many tongues becomes effortless because I’ve been doing it from a very young age. It’s almost like it’s in my muscle memory now. Travelling to different cities and being able to reach people in their own language actually makes me happy.”
Like many celebrated artistes, Armaan’s journey is one that truly deserves to be known. He always wanted to express himself through music, constantly experimenting with his craft because how else can one improvise it? “I started as a young playback singer, giving my voice to stories created by others. Over time, I began to discover the artiste within me, someone who wanted to convey his own thoughts, emotions, and experiences. That shift within has been transformative,” he shares.
As predictable as it can get, the Prince of Romance, as he is popularly called, Armaan tells us that he finds love songs and romantic numbers very close to his heart. “I keep rediscovering love in my journey. It never feels the same twice; in fact, love changes as we grow. My understanding of it has evolved over time, and that automatically shows in how I sing today.”
Love and romance can mean different things to different people, especially across generations, Armaan reasons, as he adds, “While that’s partly true, I think the emotion of love is universal. Take a song like Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon; people from all age groups connect with it.”
We mention Bollywood music’s influence on the way we perceive love, and Armaan is quick to elaborate, “Being part of the industry and carrying forward a legacy like this, I see it as a responsibility to do some good work. Music has a huge influence on people and their lives, and that’s something I take seriously.”
Rs 900. October 11. 5:30 pm.
At Boulder Hills, Gachibowli.
