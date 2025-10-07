Singer Armaan Malik talks about his upcoming show in Hyderabad and more

Explaining about his multi-lingual approach towards music, Armaan says, “Singing in so many tongues becomes effortless because I’ve been doing it from a very young age. It’s almost like it’s in my muscle memory now. Travelling to different cities and being able to reach people in their own language actually makes me happy.”

Like many celebrated artistes, Armaan’s journey is one that truly deserves to be known. He always wanted to express himself through music, constantly experimenting with his craft because how else can one improvise it? “I started as a young playback singer, giving my voice to stories created by others. Over time, I began to discover the artiste within me, someone who wanted to convey his own thoughts, emotions, and experiences. That shift within has been transformative,” he shares.

As predictable as it can get, the Prince of Romance, as he is popularly called, Armaan tells us that he finds love songs and romantic numbers very close to his heart. “I keep rediscovering love in my journey. It never feels the same twice; in fact, love changes as we grow. My understanding of it has evolved over time, and that automatically shows in how I sing today.”

Love and romance can mean different things to different people, especially across generations, Armaan reasons, as he adds, “While that’s partly true, I think the emotion of love is universal. Take a song like Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon; people from all age groups connect with it.”

We mention Bollywood music’s influence on the way we perceive love, and Armaan is quick to elaborate, “Being part of the industry and carrying forward a legacy like this, I see it as a responsibility to do some good work. Music has a huge influence on people and their lives, and that’s something I take seriously.”

