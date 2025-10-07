Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ breaks record, sells 2.7 million copies in the U.S. on first day

It’s the life of a saleswoman. Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” sold 2.7 million copies in traditional album sales — which include physical and digital formats — in its first day in the U.S. That’s according to Luminate, an industry data and analytics company. The album was released Friday.

The sales are impressive for a number of reasons. Swift has broken her record for most first week sales... in one day. Her last album, 2024’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” amassed 2.61 million equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week.

“The Life of a Showgirl” has also become the second-largest sales week for any album in the modern era, since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991. That was also accomplished in just one day.

Currently, Adele’s “25,” which sold 3.378 million copies in its first week in 2015 in the U.S., holds the top spot.