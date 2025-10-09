Bengaluru-based carnatic vocalist Abishek Chandrasekar opens up about his Pride Anthem!

You’ve handled vocals, composition and lyrics for the piece. How did you manage all three?

I’ve been learning carnatic music since I was about four or five — and I’m 25 now — so singing has always been my foundation. My love for composing developed much later; I was around 12 or 13 when I first tried creating my own music. With Pride Anthem, everything began with the lyrics. Here, I wanted to capture the lived realities of queer people so, instead of going down the route of research and academic writing, I put together a Google Form and invited members of the queer community and its allies to share their thoughts and experiences. Their responses became the raw material for the song. A few close friends of mine who are trained psychologists helped me understand this material which then informed the lyrical content of Pride Anthem. From there, the lyrics and melody shaped up in parallel, one inspiring the other.