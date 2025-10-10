Stebin Ben on his maiden Mumbai concert, singing for films and stage, and his musical journey

A

Yeah, of course, I have been singing a lot of romantic songs where I connect with people and their hearts. So, I also perform emotional songs because I think two of the genres I have done well in are romantic and emotional. I will continue doing that, of course, and I also plan to include a lot of dance numbers because I think that's one zone I haven't explored much yet. I haven't done many dance songs, but it's very easy for me. I just need to relate to people. I think I just need to connect with people's hearts. If you can feel the song, I am sure they can feel it too. So, it's not just about singing the song; it also needs to be felt from your heart. It's not enough to just sing; you need to genuinely feel it. If you can feel it, they'll also feel it. If you're able to cry while singing a song, obviously, people are going to cry too. That’s how it becomes emotional, heartfelt, and soulful.