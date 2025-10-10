Stebin Ben on his maiden Mumbai concert, singing for films and stage, and his musical journey
Stebin Ben, the voice behind chartbusters like Thoda Thoda Pyaar and Sahiba, is all set to bring his power-packed music and electrifying stage presence to Mumbai. Having lent his vocals to Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, Stebin has performed at over 1,000 shows across the globe. Now, as he gears up for his debut performance in Mumbai at the iconic Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on October 11, we catch up with Stebin for a quick conversation ahead of the big night.
Stebin Ben on his musical journey, live show preparations, and the path to stardom
This will be your debut performance in Mumbai. What does this milestone mean to you personally and professionally?
This is an important show for me and it marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life. This is my first-ever concert in Mumbai, and from here, I plan to build on it with one big show every year. There’s no place like the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). It’s one of the most respected and prestigious venues in the country, with the capacity to seat over 2,000 people. For me, it’s a big deal, as I finally get to present my music professionally and share my art. The feeling is incredible, and I can’t wait to step onto that stage and add my name to the list of artistes who have performed at this iconic venue.
You have curated a diverse set list for the show. What can we expect from the concert?
The concert will have a bit of everything from the timeless classics of Kishore da and Rafi saab to tracks by Arijit Singh and Atif Aslam. We are reimagining old favourites with a fresh twist, and there will be powerful Sufi qawwalis inspired by Nusrat saab, alongside today’s most-loved Sufi tracks. There’s even a touch of folk music woven in. Expect to hear recent hits like Saiyaara and other trending chartbusters, plus, of course, my own songs.
How do you prepare for a live show, especially one as important as this Mumbai debut?
I am always in prep mode because I’m constantly performing at private concerts. But this concert is different, and it’s required a whole new level of preparation. This isn’t just a band performance; it’s also a solo act. I have been rehearsing a lot on my own. I’ll be playing the guitar throughout the performance and doing several solo segments. I’m creating unique medleys, blending multiple popular songs into seamless sets, so the audience stays engaged every single minute. The idea is to keep it fresh and exciting, with no dull moments.
Your voice is often described as soulful and heartfelt. How do you connect emotionally with the songs you perform?
Yeah, of course, I have been singing a lot of romantic songs where I connect with people and their hearts. So, I also perform emotional songs because I think two of the genres I have done well in are romantic and emotional. I will continue doing that, of course, and I also plan to include a lot of dance numbers because I think that's one zone I haven't explored much yet. I haven't done many dance songs, but it's very easy for me. I just need to relate to people. I think I just need to connect with people's hearts. If you can feel the song, I am sure they can feel it too. So, it's not just about singing the song; it also needs to be felt from your heart. It's not enough to just sing; you need to genuinely feel it. If you can feel it, they'll also feel it. If you're able to cry while singing a song, obviously, people are going to cry too. That’s how it becomes emotional, heartfelt, and soulful.
You have lent your voice to many Bollywood stars. How does singing for films differ from performing live on stage?
When you’re singing for an actor, you’re imagining the persona of that actor. But when it’s for a film, you’re singing for a situation, so you have to step into the emotion of the scene. In that context, your performance needs to align perfectly with the vision of the director and producer. It’s about serving the story, the mood, and the moment.
But when you are performing live on stage, it’s a whole different world. That’s where you have the freedom to truly express yourself. You can play around with pitch, scale, and style, you can improvise, explore, and present your music exactly the way you feel it. That’s when your versatility shines, and you get to show your calibre and potential as an artiste. Live shows are not just fun, they are incredibly fulfilling.
Growing up, did you look at someone as an inspiration in music?
I have always been the kind of artiste who draws inspiration from everyone. Whether it’s legends like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, or Himesh Reshammiya, or the golden era of Sonu Nigam, I have grown up listening to all of them. Then came artistes like Atif Aslam and Arijit Singh, and now, there are so many incredible new voices making their mark. I believe inspiration is everywhere. If you want to grow as an artiste, you have to stay open to learning, from every voice, every style. The key is take the best from each artiste and incorporate it into your style.
What were the biggest challenges when you started out?
The biggest challenge is simply getting your songs out there. You don’t have the right platform, the right team, or the right channels. Finding a space to release your music on a large scale is tough. I began by performing at clubs and nightlife venues, earning a living while honing my craft. Eventually, I started releasing cover songs online. Those videos became my introduction to the audience and that’s when people started noticing me. It was through those covers that I got the chance to sing for major music labels. If the process of breaking in had been easier, getting those bigger opportunities would’ve come much sooner.
What advice would you give to aspiring singers trying to make their mark?
First and foremost, I’d tell aspiring artistes to follow their heart. Don’t give up on your goals, and be consistent. No one becomes a star overnight. It takes time, effort, and a lot of patience. You have to keep working on yourself, year after year. Growth is key. Let it be visible, not just to you, but to the world. There’s no shortcut, no secret formula. It’s all about steady progress, constant learning, and evolving with every experience. Every song, every platform, every artiste you encounter teaches you something valuable. So keep going. Stay true to your path. I believe that if you keep moving forward, you’ll find your way, your route, your stage. And when you do, hold on to it, give it your all, and never look back.
What are your upcoming projects?
My upcoming projects include a mix of films, songs, and concerts, pretty much a continuation of what I’m doing right now. I am focusing on more collaborations. I plan to keep releasing music consistently until I reach superstar status in the country. It’s a journey that’s still very much ongoing.
