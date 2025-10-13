Taylor Swift announces new ‘Eras Tour’ docuseries and concert film for Disney+

This new film differs from 2023’s “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which was pieced together from several performances at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and was released prior to “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The Disney+ projects come amid a string of major achievements for Swift. On its first day of release, October 3, “The Life of a Showgirl” sold 2.7 million copies in traditional album sales — breaking her own record for the most first-week sales in just one day, according to Luminate, an industry data and analytics firm that has tracked sales since 1991.

Her previous album, 2024’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” earned 2.61 million equivalent album units in its first week in the U.S.

Luminate also reported that “The Life of a Showgirl” broke the record for the most vinyl albums sold in a single week in the U.S., with 1.2 million copies sold in its first day. The former record holder, “The Tortured Poets Department,” sold 859,000 vinyl copies in its first week.

One key factor behind Swift’s massive success is her marketing strategy — she released multiple album variants. These included Target-exclusive CDs titled “It’s Frightening,” “It’s Rapturous,” and “It’s Beautiful,” along with a special vinyl edition called “The Crowd Is Your King.”

Other vinyl versions include “The Tiny Bubble in Champagne Collection,” “The Baby That’s Show Business Collection,” “The Shiny Bug Collection,” and the standard LP and cassette, available in “sweat and vanilla perfume Portofino orange vinyl.”