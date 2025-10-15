R&B, soul icon D'Angelo dies at 51 after battling cancer

Neo-soul legend and "Brown Sugar" hitmaker D'Angelo has died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 51. D'Angelo (born Michael Eugene Archer) had died in New York City on Tuesday, October. 14.

Soul icon D'Angelo passed away after a private battle with pancreatic cancer

"He was in hospice for two weeks but had been in the hospital for months," a source revealed to media. "Such a sad loss to the passing of D'angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D' Love You KING," DJ Premier wrote about D'Angelo's tragic passing.

D’Angelo released just three albums throughout his career, his 1995 debut “Brown Sugar,” 2000’s “Voodoo” and his 2014 album “Black Messiah.”