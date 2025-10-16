From humble beginnings to the international stage, Mary Ann Alexander is ready to captivate the world
Some artistes arrive sneakily, then take the room by storm — not with noise, but with their voice. Mary Ann Alexander is one of them. The Kerala-born, Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter has a voice that slips between silk and smoke — a blend of soul, rhythm and story that’s impossible to ignore.
She recently made history as the first Indian artist to be mentored by Grammy winner Anderson .Paak at Jameson Distilled Sounds, and later as the first Indian vocalist to appear on the DJ AG Session. Between her global remix of Craig David’s Commitment featuring Tiwa Savage and her latest singles Take and Good Girl, Mary Ann is pushing Indian R&B and pop into global conversations while proudly remaining a humble Malayali.
Each of Mary Ann’s songs feel like a letter, sometimes fierce, sometimes fragile yet always honest. Whether it’s the swagger of Bling Bling or the introspective melancholy of In My Zone, Mary Ann sings from that brave space where emotion meets artistry. Her lyrics share empowering messages — it’s truly iconic.
In conversation with Indulge, she opens up about mentorship, her evolution as a self-made, small town artiste, the balancing act between independence and global recognition, and why she’s learning to live by courage over comfort.
Mary Ann Alexander is not just another pop girl
How has the journey from Kerala to Bengaluru to the global stage shaped the kind of artiste you are today?
Growing up in Kerala, my school was heavily invested in extracurriculars, which gave me many influences. I participated in numerous regional art forms and competitions — group songs, light music, even Margam Kali — which required singing in highly classical-influenced styles. I had excellent teachers who, while not defining my sound, sharpened my musical ear. I was constantly rehearsing instead of being in class, which made my voice agile, strong and versatile. I had some of the best teachers too. That upbringing became the foundation of who I am as an artiste today.
You recently made history as the first Indian artiste to be mentored by Anderson .Paak. What was that experience like?
Being invited by Jameson to go to Ireland was such an honour. The biggest takeaway was meeting and feeling inspired by people from all over the world. Making music can be a solitary journey, so it was refreshing to share stories and relate to others’ experiences. Anderson .Paak and his team brought incredible energy. The most valuable lesson, though, was rediscovering the beauty of collaboration. We were all so different stylistically, yet together, we created something amazing.
Your global remix of Craig David’s Commitment with Tiwa Savage sounds truly stunning. How did that come about?
Thank you! Instagram actually made it happen. Craig David found me through one of my videos, started showing support, and later messaged me about collaborating. The timing was perfect — I was already planning a UK trip. I ended up writing my verse in the car between two studio sessions! It was chaotic but magical. Everything aligned, and the song came together so naturally.
Your singles Good Girl and Take explore strong themes of self-expression. What inspired them?
Both songs were born from the kind of beats I was feeling drawn to at the time. Good Girl was my effort to write something darker and embrace the ‘dark feminine’ side — the mystery, the power. I created it with Adil in Shillong during a week-long trip. Travel always fuels me creatively. Take, on the other hand, talks about the pressure on women to be agreeable and accommodating. It’s about unapologetically standing in your power and claiming what you deserve. The message is simple — it’s okay to ‘take’ from life what you need.
When you write, how do you approach crafting songs for yourself versus collaborations?
I only write for myself, actually. But yes, when it’s a collaboration, I’m adding to someone else’s vision. That’s exciting because there’s already a direction. My role is to add value and bring my voice to their world. It’s faster too, since I’m focusing on one verse. And honestly, I only collaborate with artistes I’m a huge fan of, so the energy is always high.
Your music blends R&B, Hip-Hop, Jazz and Pop along with your Malayali roots. How do you balance that global sound with your cultural identity?
By being myself. My personality, accent, expressions — they’re all super Malayali. People often tell me they can’t place my accent, and I love that. I proudly say, “I’m a Malayali girl,” because I want to spotlight where I come from. My identity itself is the blend — I don’t have to force it.
Where did your love for R&B begin?
Totally by accident. When I was 15, a friend at a café handed me his earphones — he was playing Alina Baraz and didn’t want me to eavesdrop on his chat. That was my first taste of R&B. I instantly fell into the genre — from Alina to Brent Faiyaz and Daniel Caesar. Growing up, I only knew mainstream Pop from countdown shows, but R&B as a world was new to me. Of course, Anderson .Paak has been a major influence. When people started comparing my sound to some of the old-school artistes, I went back and studied the classics.
You started recording at the age of seven. Looking back, what advice would you give your younger self — and other young girls following your path?
My biggest advice is: if your dreams feel too big or you think you’re being delusional — don’t talk down on your ambition. Go for it. You’ll regret not trying later. In today’s world, social media can take you anywhere. So yes, be a little delusional — but work insanely hard. Be obsessed. Obsession is key.
You’ve done so much — collaborations, solo work, live shows. What’s been the most challenging part of being an artiste?
Honestly, performing. I’m naturally shy, so being on stage and feeling free while being watched is hard. The hardest part is breaking the habit of self-perception — of watching yourself instead of just being.
Do you have any quirky pre-show rituals or lucky charms?
Before a show, it’s definitely hype music and dancing. I have to psych myself up before shows — I listen to girl rap like Megan Thee Stallion and just dance around until I feel fearless. Before a recording session, it’s simpler — I need hot lemon ginger tea or just hot water. My dad told me it helps when I was a kid, and I still swear by it.
What’s one guilty pleasure song on your playlist that fans would be surprised by?
I’d say anything by Freddy Dredd. His music is very aggressive, almost chaotic. I also love unserious rap — songs where they’re just talking nonsense. It’s fun. I think as artistes we need that balance — not taking ourselves too seriously all the time.
If you could collaborate with any artiste in the world — living or dead — who would it be?
Michael Jackson. No question. He was the first artiste I was ever truly in awe of. A complete entertainer, totally himself. I’m inspired by his process — he used mouth sounds and a capella ideas, which I do too when writing demos. His artistry and R&B influence are unmatched.
Finally, what’s next for you?
A lot more singles. I’ve been working on releasing a new song every month, building up my catalogue. These singles are leading up to an EP very soon, and eventually, a full album. I’m very confident that it’s all happening — it finally feels like everything’s aligning.
(Written by Isha Parvatiyar)