Vishal Mishra’s Pagalpan Tour 2025–26 to hit 7 major Indian cities with more to come

Coinciding with the release of his second studio album Pagalpan, the tour promises to be one of the most grandiose global live music productions India has ever seen. With thousands of fans expected per city, the tour will feature state-of-the-art stages, cutting-edge sound and lighting technologies world-class production and immersive experiences.

Audiences can anticipate an exhaustive setlist comprising of his freshly released tracks as well as evergreen staples such as Pehle Bhi Main, Naacho Naacho, Tum Ho Toh, Nasseb Se, Kaise Hua, Pehla Pyaar, Zihaal E Miskin, Aaj Bhi, Manjha, Jaan Ban Gaye.

Sharing his excitement, Vishal Mishra says, “Pagalpan came from a very real place — a space filled with questions, emotions and the need to understand what we all quietly go through. After months away from performing, this tour feels like meeting my people again — those who’ve been part of my journey even from a distance. This album brings together many artistes and cultures, but at its heart, it’s about something simple and universal. I’ve realised that no matter where we come from, the feelings of loneliness, the search for companionship, and the longing to be understood are the same everywhere. The 15 songs in Pagalpan are 15 stages of hope — each one a step towards healing, for me, and hopefully for everyone who listens. Pagalpan isn’t madness to me — it’s honesty. It’s about feeling deeply, staying human, and finding beauty even when everything feels chaotic.”

Celebrated for his heartfelt compositions and evocative storytelling, Vishal Mishra has become the voice of a generation that feels deeply — and now, with the Pagalpan Tour, he’s inviting fans to live, love and lose themselves in the music all over again.

The Pagalpan Tour is presented by Kotak Mahindra Bank Solitaire.

Tickets will be available online from October 23, at 12 pm onwards.

