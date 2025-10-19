Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers has died at 48

Sam Rivers, the bassist and founding member of the American nu metal group Limp Bizkit, has passed away at 48.
The band which comprises Fred Durst, Wes Borland, John Otto, and DJ Lethal, announced the news of Rivers’ death on Saturday night (Oct. 18) through an Instagram post titled “In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers.”
“Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat,” Limp Bizkit wrote on Saturday of Rivers, who was born in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1977 and was one third of the original formation of Limp Bizkit in 1994, alongside vocalist Durst and drummer Otto. (Borland and DJ Lethal joined in 1996.)
“Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic,” his band members said. “The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.”
Their statement continued: “We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends.”
DJ Lethal shared another comment on Instagram, writing, “We love you Sam Rivers. Please respect the family’s privacy at this moment. Give Sam his flowers and play Sam Rivers basslines all day! We are in shock. Rest in power my brother! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music, charity work and friendships. We are heartbroken. Enjoy every millisecond of life. It’s not guaranteed.”
Rivers’ cause of death has not been revealed.
He was diagnosed with liver disease in 2011 and received a liver transplant in 2017. Rivers quite Limp Bizkit in 2015 for many years due to liver disease from "excessive drinking." Rovers opened up about it to author Jon Wiederhorn for the book, Raising Hell.
"I quit drinking and did everything the doctors told me," he said, as quoted by Loudwire. "I got treatment for the alcohol and got a liver transplant, which was a perfect match."
Limp Bizkit’s breakthrough came with the nu-metal band’s 1997 debut album, Three Dollar Bill, Y’all which also featured their cover version of George Michael’s “Faith." But it was their 1999 sophomore album Significant Other that reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the first time, and the set received three Grammy nominations in the categories of best rock album and best hard rock performance (for their hit “Nookie,” as well as album track “Take a Look Around”).
Limp Bizkit has released a total of six full-length studio albums, with the most recent being 2021’s Still Sucks.