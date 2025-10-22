Mumbai’s newest female rap star, JQUEEN, is all set to release her first two singles!

It began with an idle scroll on Instagram — one of her reels, now sitting at 15.5 million views, caught our attention instantly. That spark turned into full-blown admiration when we saw her ignite the stage at Maya Bazaar, a few weeks ago.
Meet Jacquilin Melwyn Lucas, better known by her stage name JQUEEN — Mumbai’s freshest and fiercest female rapper. With every rhyme, she commands attention; with every performance, she raises the bar. Alongside her powerhouse crew, Wild Wild Women, she’s rewriting the rules of the game and bringing an unapologetic edge to India’s hip-hop scene. After her electrifying set, we sat down with JQUEEN to discover what makes her the name to watch.
How did you first get into rap music?
Growing up in Mumbai, I mainly listened to male rappers — they were everywhere, and I thought that’s all there was. Then, when I got to college, I discovered my first female rapper: Nicki Minaj. Seeing her was a revelation. I remember thinking, “Wow, I’ve never seen anyone like her before.” I became an instant fan. I would write down her lyrics, memorise them, and practise until I could rap along word for word. One day, I turned up late to class and my professor said I couldn’t enter unless I entertained everyone. Without thinking too much, I performed a Nicki Minaj verse on the spot. The room went silent, then erupted — and for me, that was the turning point. Soon afterwards, I started performing on small stages, connecting with crews in Dharavi, and honing my craft at the Bob Marley Temple, where I’d jam with a local guitarist while practising rap and beatboxing. That space really became my training ground.
Was your family supportive of this path?
At the beginning, not at all. They couldn’t see music as a ‘serious’ career. To reassure them, I took up a nine-to-five office job. But every evening, after work, I’d travel an hour and a half across the city just to practise at the Bob Marley Temple. Eventually, I met someone from Wild Wild Women and once I joined the crew, everything changed. Since then, it’s been non-stop music, and my family have come around to support me fully.
How did Tamil rap become part of your identity?
Initially, I only rapped in English, because that’s what I grew up hearing in hip-hop. But after a while, I felt like something was missing. Tamil is my mother tongue, my cultural backbone — how could I ignore it? The funny thing is, I wasn’t very connected to Tamil culture as a child. I had to rediscover it myself as I grew older. When I started rapping in Tamil, it unlocked a different energy in me. I felt more powerful, more authentic, like I was standing on my own ground.
Tell us about the Wild Wild Women collective?
Joining Wild Wild Women has been one of the most empowering journeys of my life. I still remember the first female rap event I attended. Eighteen women turned up, and I couldn’t believe my eyes. Until then, I’d mostly been surrounded by male rappers — so to suddenly be in a room full of women spitting bars with such fire was mind-blowing. It all happened quite spontaneously. We came together, recorded a track, uploaded it to YouTube and the video went viral. Almost overnight, we started getting invitations to perform and there’s been no turning back since.
What’s next for you?
I’m incredibly excited because my first solo single is dropping very soon. It’s a track that’s close to my heart and I can promise it’s going to be a banger. Hot on its heels is another song that’s very different in style — it’s experimental and unique. Both will be releasing next month and I honestly can’t wait for the world to hear them.
