Mumbai’s newest female rap star, JQUEEN, is all set to release her first two singles!

How did you first get into rap music?

Growing up in Mumbai, I mainly listened to male rappers — they were everywhere, and I thought that’s all there was. Then, when I got to college, I discovered my first female rapper: Nicki Minaj. Seeing her was a revelation. I remember thinking, “Wow, I’ve never seen anyone like her before.” I became an instant fan. I would write down her lyrics, memorise them, and practise until I could rap along word for word. One day, I turned up late to class and my professor said I couldn’t enter unless I entertained everyone. Without thinking too much, I performed a Nicki Minaj verse on the spot. The room went silent, then erupted — and for me, that was the turning point. Soon afterwards, I started performing on small stages, connecting with crews in Dharavi, and honing my craft at the Bob Marley Temple, where I’d jam with a local guitarist while practising rap and beatboxing. That space really became my training ground.