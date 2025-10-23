Rosalía's album announcement in Madrid turns chaotic

Hundreds of fans gathered at Callao Square after Rosalía announced during a TikTok Live with her friends that she was heading there and hinted that “something would happen” in the area. Local fans and viewers on TikTok saw her driving a white car, which later got caught in traffic caused by her own announcement.
Madrid officials are now considering launching an investigation into the incident, as her actions reportedly led to major disruptions, including blocked traffic, diverted bus routes, the temporary closure of a metro station, and the deployment of riot police to manage the crowd.
Authorities noted that Rosalía could face penalties if she failed to obtain prior authorisation for the gathering, which exceeded the legal limit of 20 people set by Spain’s public event regulations.
According to several media reports, the Catalan singer may face fines reaching up to €600,000 for the unauthorized event.
On Monday night, Rosalía officially unveiled her new album by displaying its cover on Callao’s massive LED screens. However, the surprise had already been spoiled earlier that day when a photo of the same advertisement in New York City’s Times Square began circulating online.
Madrid’s mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, criticised Rosalía on Wednesday for causing chaos after organizing a sudden flash mob that forced riot police to intervene and manage the disorderly crowd.
The Barcelona-born singer and songwriter had alerted her fans on social media just an hour in advance that she would appear in downtown Madrid on Monday night to promote her new album, “Lux.”
Thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of the Grammy winner as the album cover was displayed on a giant screen. Rosalía made a brief appearance; she sprinted from her car into a nearby hotel as excited fans chased her through a busy street.
Authorities were compelled to deploy multiple police units to control traffic and even shut down a nearby metro station.
“She could have done things differently,” the mayor remarked, noting that Rosalía “put in jeopardy the physical safety” of her fans and those in the vicinity.