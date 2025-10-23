Rosalía's album announcement in Madrid turns chaotic

Hundreds of fans gathered at Callao Square after Rosalía announced during a TikTok Live with her friends that she was heading there and hinted that “something would happen” in the area. Local fans and viewers on TikTok saw her driving a white car, which later got caught in traffic caused by her own announcement.

Chaos at pop star Rosalía’s flash mob prompts criticism from Madrid’s mayor

Madrid officials are now considering launching an investigation into the incident, as her actions reportedly led to major disruptions, including blocked traffic, diverted bus routes, the temporary closure of a metro station, and the deployment of riot police to manage the crowd.

Authorities noted that Rosalía could face penalties if she failed to obtain prior authorisation for the gathering, which exceeded the legal limit of 20 people set by Spain’s public event regulations.

According to several media reports, the Catalan singer may face fines reaching up to €600,000 for the unauthorized event.