Percussionist Unmesh Banerjee and DJ-producer Aditya Malwe share details about EP Shaastriya Sangeet Vol. 1

DJazz: Hero of the EP? I think that would be technology, to be frank. None of the tracks in the EP can be played live, as multiple effects, along with the tabla, have been used. One could only dream of producing an EP like this a few decades ago.

The modern software offers so much that it has ultimately helped push our boundaries. If I take this EP back in time and play it for The Beatles, it would shock them.

Unmesh: I would say we were the heroes! I may sound old school, but I think human vision and artistry are the greatest marvels; technology is just a tool. Before work on the album started, we were going gaga over the Tabla Beat Science album in the late ’90s, early 2000s by Ustad Zakir Hussain, Bill Laswell, Karsh Kale, Talvin Singh, Trilok Gurtu, and Ustad Sultan Khan. That is a technological marvel, and that wouldn’t be possible without the vision and mastery of the greats. Now that it’s easily available to everyone, it’s up to the artistry and skill of the people involved. So it’s the soundscape we created that’s the hero! Let’s see if AI can catch up!