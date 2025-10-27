Reneé Rapp postpones multiple tour dates due to health issues, apologises to fans

She continued: “I’ve been pushing through an illness but my body has finally given out. My doctors have told me that it isn’t safe to perform due to the need for vocal rest and physical recovery."

Rapp announced that the Tampa show would now take place on November 4, while the one in Atlanta is now scheduled for November 5.

“I truly appreciate how much time, planning and preparation goes into coming to a show,” she wrote. “I can’t describe to you how sorry I am to have to move things around. I love you all and I will see you soon."

After completing the final three North American shows of her Bite Me tour, Rapp will head to Europe in early 2026. The European leg begins on March 11 at Lotto Arena in Antwerp, Belgium, and concludes on March 22 at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Over the past few years, Rapp has maintained a packed schedule releasing two albums, co-starring in HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, and appearing in the film adaptation of Mean Girls. Remarkably, she even recorded Bite Me while shooting Mean Girls.