Enrique Iglesias arrives in India for back-to-back Mumbai concerts, greets fans with namaste

“It was bound to happen, and I couldn’t be happier. India has such amazing fans who have a great respect and appreciation for music. The energy they bring to my shows here is extraordinary," Enrique has said about performing here.

Since releasing his first English-language album, the Spanish hitmaker, who is acclaimed globally as the "King of Latin Pop," has continued to develop as an artist.

Enrique told a news agency exclusively that “there was no hiatus” and revealed what made now the right time for his return. “There was no hiatus; it just takes time between albums and touring around to other countries to make it back over there. But it has always been a priority to come back, and I could not be more thrilled,” Enrique said.

Enrique went on to hint that there may be a collaboration brewing with an Indian artiste. He said, “I am always open to ideas, and you never know — it could already be in the making.”

Enrique agrees that in the last 13 years, India has changed a lot and shared that he is forward to “the people, and of course, the food”, apart from his performance, which will take place on October 29 and October 30 in Mumbai, promoted by EVA Live.