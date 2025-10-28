Enrique Iglesias arrives in India for back-to-back Mumbai concerts, greets fans with namaste
Enrique Iglesias has landed in Mumbai for his highly anticipated concert. The Spanish pop star was spotted at Kalina Airport on Tuesday, where he greeted photographers with a smile, posed for pictures, and even offered a cheerful “namaste” before heading to his car.
Enrique was spotted in a grey T-shirt, matching joggers, a grey cap, and black sunglasses. He is set to perform at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex on October 30. Due to overwhelming demand and the quick sell-out of tickets, organisers have added an extra show on October 29. Fans are especially ecstatic, as this visit marks Enrique’s return to India after 13 long years
“It was bound to happen, and I couldn’t be happier. India has such amazing fans who have a great respect and appreciation for music. The energy they bring to my shows here is extraordinary," Enrique has said about performing here.
Since releasing his first English-language album, the Spanish hitmaker, who is acclaimed globally as the "King of Latin Pop," has continued to develop as an artist.
Enrique told a news agency exclusively that “there was no hiatus” and revealed what made now the right time for his return. “There was no hiatus; it just takes time between albums and touring around to other countries to make it back over there. But it has always been a priority to come back, and I could not be more thrilled,” Enrique said.
Enrique went on to hint that there may be a collaboration brewing with an Indian artiste. He said, “I am always open to ideas, and you never know — it could already be in the making.”
Enrique agrees that in the last 13 years, India has changed a lot and shared that he is forward to “the people, and of course, the food”, apart from his performance, which will take place on October 29 and October 30 in Mumbai, promoted by EVA Live.
