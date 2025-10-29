Katy Perry slammed for throwing cake on floor; her staff still eat it

Katy Perry is facing backlash online after a video showed her smashing her 40th birthday cake, which her backup dancers later ate off the floor.

The pop star celebrated the milestone backstage after a stop on her ongoing Lifetimes Tour. Still in her stage costume, Perry was seen surrounded by her crew as she blew out the candles on a large sheet cake.

Katy Perry threw her birthday cake backstage after her 40th Lifetimes Tour show

Moments later, she attempted to toss the cake at a man in a suit wearing a headset, but it slipped and crashed onto the floor instead. Laughing, Perry watched as a few of her dancers crouched down to taste the ruined dessert.

The clip was shared by an X user who claimed that their mother had baked the cake, and also called out the singer over her antics.