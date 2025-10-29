Katy Perry slammed for throwing cake on floor; her staff still eat it

Katy Perry is facing backlash online after a video showed her smashing her 40th birthday cake, which her backup dancers later ate off the floor.
The pop star celebrated the milestone backstage after a stop on her ongoing Lifetimes Tour. Still in her stage costume, Perry was seen surrounded by her crew as she blew out the candles on a large sheet cake.
Moments later, she attempted to toss the cake at a man in a suit wearing a headset, but it slipped and crashed onto the floor instead. Laughing, Perry watched as a few of her dancers crouched down to taste the ruined dessert.
The clip was shared by an X user who claimed that their mother had baked the cake, and also called out the singer over her antics.
The singer laughed as some of her dancers walked over to the smashed cake, crouched down, and scooped up a few bites.
A “genuinely confused and upset” X user who claimed that their mother had baked the cake shared the video online and called out Katy Perry for her actions.
“my mom was the one that baked this cake, she was so excited about the opportunity to make a cake for Katy Perry and spent so long on it, im genuinely confused and upset as to why she would do this,” the user wrote, sparking outrage among fans.
“The most disrespectful thing is her being okay with her crew having to demean themselves to eat food off the floor which she threw instead of serving it up for them. Hope she had another cake on standby,” one social media user wrote.
Another said, “This hurt my feelings and I didn’t even bake the cake,” while a third commented, “Katy can’t do anything without being cringe AF.”
“The concept of wasting food and then having your crew eat it off the floor is so disgusting,” said another.