Why ThirumaLi's Kulasthree should be on your playlist

When the Kottayam boy, rapper and songwriter ThirumaLi first listened to the beats, the words “I’m in love with a Kulasthree” came to him naturally, a spontaneous freestyle that set the tone for what would become a romantic and soulful track.

What stands out in ThirumaLi's Kulasthree?

From the very beginning, Kulasthree carries a tender, emotional vibe, capturing the essence of pure soulful and almost divine affection toward a woman. Rooted in the imagination and fantasy of ThirumaLi, Kulasthree paints a picture of love.

Interestingly, the track was created nearly four years ago by ThirumaLi and producer Thudwiser. At the time, they believed its melodic rap and slow-paced rhythm wouldn’t resonate with listeners, as it deviated from the usual high-energy hip-hop sound. Now, with changing tastes and a more open audience, ThirumaLi felt it was finally the right moment to release the song, confident that it would find its true listeners.