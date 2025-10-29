Why ThirumaLi's Kulasthree should be on your playlist

When the Kottayam boy, rapper and songwriter ThirumaLi first listened to the beats, the words “I’m in love with a Kulasthree” came to him naturally, a spontaneous freestyle that set the tone for what would become a romantic and soulful track.
From the very beginning, Kulasthree carries a tender, emotional vibe, capturing the essence of pure soulful and almost divine affection toward a woman. Rooted in the imagination and fantasy of ThirumaLi, Kulasthree paints a picture of love.
Interestingly, the track was created nearly four years ago by ThirumaLi and producer Thudwiser. At the time, they believed its melodic rap and slow-paced rhythm wouldn’t resonate with listeners, as it deviated from the usual high-energy hip-hop sound. Now, with changing tastes and a more open audience, ThirumaLi felt it was finally the right moment to release the song, confident that it would find its true listeners.
Known for his sharp, witty, and socially conscious tracks, ThirumaLi admits that romantic music isn’t typically his comfort zone. Despite being a fan of love songs, he often doubted whether his voice suited the genre. Yet, Kulasthree became an opportunity to explore melody in his own way. The result is a fusion of South Indian musical influences and Western R&B, a rare sound that stands out for its emotional depth and beautifully mixes both worlds.
Of course, the experimental track...rap with a semi-classical background score, the group of dancers with their the sultry, fusion dance steps perfectly in sync with the song. A special mention goes to the costumes that all, who were in the frame, wore.
ThirumaLi, one of the top-growing hip hop artistes in India, was influenced by artistes like Eminem and Michael Jackson from a young age, ThirumaLi discovered his passion for rap and began making music in 2013. After earning diplomas in Audio Engineering and Software Engineering, he launched his professional solo career in 2018.
Playing a significant role in introducing Malayalam hip-hop culture to the region with his debut hit, Malayali Da, marked the onset of the mainstream Malayalam rap movement.
ThirumaLi is widely recognised for his profound lyrics and the strong narratives behind each track. He is best known for a string of successful singles, including Pacha Parishkari, Sambar, and Ayyayyo.
