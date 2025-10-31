For Abhijeet Sawant, every note is a story of new beginnings, perseverance, and finding his rhythm

It's been 20 years since Abhijeet Sawant became a household name with Mohabbatein Lutaaunga — the first ever Indian Idol, the boy with the voice that carried both ambition and innocence, and the face of a new era of television born stardom. Two decades later, he's still here — still performing, still experimenting, still learning how to belong in a world of music that's transformed completely since the first standing ovation.
Fresh off his set at the Bollywood Music Project, Abhijeet talks about preparation, nostalgia and finding momentum between the legacy of a hit and the hunger to keep growing. "I prepared a lot for this special small performance," he says, his tone both relaxed and thoughtful. "But I was very happy to perform most of the songs — some that I don't usually get to sing at other shows. The crowd was amazing, they cheered for every song, specially the ones that are very important to me."
For someone whose journey began under the bright, sometimes blinding lights of reality TV, Abhijeet's energy today feels calmer but more deliberate — an artiste who understands both the magnitude and the fragility of early fame. "It's been 20 years now," he mentions. "And I always feel grateful for the kind of love and appreciation I got from people. Very few get to experience this and I've been lucky enough to. I am still working, still struggling, still putting my best foot forward and trying to give my best effort."
The transition from reality television to playback and live performances, he admits, was not seamless. "Reality shows make you a bigger star — sometimes even bigger than playback singers," he claims. The attention, the television reach, the immediacy of it all can create a spotlight that's difficult to balance with the quiter craft of studio work. "TV is the biggest medium in our country, so the visibility is huge. Finding balance between that stardom and the work behind it was a challenge," Abhijeet states. Over time, though, that visibility became his foundation and he still credits that platform for everything that has happened since.
Adaptability, he believes, is what keeps an artiste relevant. "I keep exploring my voice," he explains. "The new generation sings differently — their styes, their phrasing, their tone — everything is evolving. I try to adapt to that without losing my own sound." He's constantly observing, listening, finding ways to mould his voice into contemporary contexts. The key, he says, is to move with the audience. "The crowd keeps changing, their taste keeps changing. If you don't evolve, you'll stay behind. So it's better to keep learning from the new generations — it helps a lot."
That curiosity shows in the way he talks about his music — part nostalgia, part reinvention. When asked which song is most personal, his answer isnt his chart topping debut but a later favourite. "Junoon is very close to my heart," he exclaims. "It's a song that anyone can listen to. The composition, the orchestration — everything felt new. Amit Trivedi and Anusha Mani made something truly special." while Mohabbatein Lutaaunga remains he hit most associated him with, Junoon, he claims, feels like a song that captured where he was as an artiste, not just as a winner.
The conversation turns to how the music industry itself has progressed — from cassettes and countdown shows to streams and reels. Abhijeet, far from being cynical, sees it as an open door. "When we started, we had only two mediums — television and films. Now there's social media, YouTube, Instagram," he says. "People are building audiences there and even making money. You don't have to depend on anyone anymore — you can make your own path."
His next project, he shares, is a new album featuring a collaboration with the rapper behind Taambdi Chaamdi, Shreyas Sagvekar. It is something he's visibly excited for. "It's a very special song and album," he says, with a grin.
For Abhijeet Sawant, the spotlight may have changed but the rhythm remains the same — one built on gratitude, graft and an artiste's instinct to keep moving forward. 20 years on, the voice that once made millions vote from their living rooms is still singing, still performing and still finding new ways to connect.
