For Abhijeet Sawant, every note is a story of new beginnings, perseverance, and finding his rhythm

Fresh off his set at the Bollywood Music Project, Abhijeet talks about preparation, nostalgia and finding momentum between the legacy of a hit and the hunger to keep growing. "I prepared a lot for this special small performance," he says, his tone both relaxed and thoughtful. "But I was very happy to perform most of the songs — some that I don't usually get to sing at other shows. The crowd was amazing, they cheered for every song, specially the ones that are very important to me."

For someone whose journey began under the bright, sometimes blinding lights of reality TV, Abhijeet's energy today feels calmer but more deliberate — an artiste who understands both the magnitude and the fragility of early fame. "It's been 20 years now," he mentions. "And I always feel grateful for the kind of love and appreciation I got from people. Very few get to experience this and I've been lucky enough to. I am still working, still struggling, still putting my best foot forward and trying to give my best effort."

The transition from reality television to playback and live performances, he admits, was not seamless. "Reality shows make you a bigger star — sometimes even bigger than playback singers," he claims. The attention, the television reach, the immediacy of it all can create a spotlight that's difficult to balance with the quiter craft of studio work. "TV is the biggest medium in our country, so the visibility is huge. Finding balance between that stardom and the work behind it was a challenge," Abhijeet states. Over time, though, that visibility became his foundation and he still credits that platform for everything that has happened since.