The new version of Sonu Nigam's Bijuria from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari needs to be on your playlist right now

The music video showcases Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor turning up the heat with their sizzling chemistry and infectious energy, delivering a visual spectacle that’s as glamorous as it is high voltage. From their catchy hookstep to the dazzling aesthetics, every frame bursts with festive vibrance and cinematic flair.

Sonu said, "Bijuria is one of those songs that has lived many lives. When we first recorded it, I had no idea it would be so loved and would last so long, evergreen, as if eternal. Revisiting it now decades later, feels like a full-circle moment. I’m humbled that the original vocals still resonate enough to be part of this reimagined version. Tanishk has infused it with an electrifying new sound, and Asees has added her own flavour that elevates the track. Bijuria for me is nostalgic, it’s fresh, and it’s made to make people dance all over again.”

Composer Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for giving fresher twists to popular, old numbers, “Reimagining a song like Bijuria’ comes with a huge sense of responsibility. You don’t just remix, you reinterpret. The goal was to keep the essence of what made the original so iconic, while giving it the kind of edge and tempo that today’s audiences expect. Having Sonu Nigam’s voice in the track gave it authenticity and soul, and Asees brought a fierce, playful energy that gave the song a brand-new identity. It’s both a tribute and a celebration, and hopefully something that bridges generations.”