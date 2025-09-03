The new version of Sonu Nigam's Bijuria from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari needs to be on your playlist right now

After days of anticipation and social media buzz, with Sonu Nigam matching steps with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor on this song, which broke the internet. The reimagined version of Sonu’s 1999 chartbuster Bijuria has officially released, and it definitely is in the queue to be the hot next dance anthem.
Picturised on the Bawaal duo, who are coming back onscreen for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a Shashank Khaitan directorial, the high-octane music video is a vibrant celebration of rhythm, passion, and modern flair, while paying homage to the original 90s classic. The film, which is set to hit the theatres on October 2, 2025, also stars actors like Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul and many other talented actors, promising a fresh ensemble cast that brings both charm and chemistry to the screen.
The new version of Bijuria has been reimagined, composed and produced by none other than Tanishk Bagchi, with additional lyrics also penned by him. The original song was composed by Ravi Pawar, with lyrics written by the maestros Sonu Nigam and Ajay Jhingran. The track is sung by Sonu Nigam, with an additional modern twist by Asees Kaur, whose vocals bring in freshness, sass, and an irresistible groove. With electrifying choreography, state-of-the-art visuals, and a pulsating new arrangement, Bijuria definitely stands out this season.
The music video showcases Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor turning up the heat with their sizzling chemistry and infectious energy, delivering a visual spectacle that’s as glamorous as it is high voltage. From their catchy hookstep to the dazzling aesthetics, every frame bursts with festive vibrance and cinematic flair.
Sonu said, "Bijuria is one of those songs that has lived many lives. When we first recorded it, I had no idea it would be so loved and would last so long, evergreen, as if eternal. Revisiting it now decades later, feels like a full-circle moment. I’m humbled that the original vocals still resonate enough to be part of this reimagined version. Tanishk has infused it with an electrifying new sound, and Asees has added her own flavour that elevates the track. Bijuria for me is nostalgic, it’s fresh, and it’s made to make people dance all over again.”
Composer Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for giving fresher twists to popular, old numbers, “Reimagining a song like Bijuria’ comes with a huge sense of responsibility. You don’t just remix, you reinterpret. The goal was to keep the essence of what made the original so iconic, while giving it the kind of edge and tempo that today’s audiences expect. Having Sonu Nigam’s voice in the track gave it authenticity and soul, and Asees brought a fierce, playful energy that gave the song a brand-new identity. It’s both a tribute and a celebration, and hopefully something that bridges generations.”
Varun Dhawan said, “When I first heard this new version of Bijuria, nostalgia hit hard and I knew it was something special. There’s a connection and a vibe we’ve all grown up listening and dancing to, but this version has a fresh, crazy energy that matches the madness of our film and makes you want to get up and dance. Shooting this with Janhvi and getting the OG Sonu Nigam sir singing the track was a fun experience, the hookstep, beats and the vibe has been stuck in my head ever since."
"Bijuria has always been one of those tracks that makes you want to get up and dance, and bringing it back in this film has been such a fun experience. The new version is a perfect mix that has the old charm with a new freshness that makes it impossible not to groove,” added Janhvi.
