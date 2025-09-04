Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2026? Roger Goodell says ‘maybe’

Roger’s comments also touched on a separate debate. Some fans and players want the Super Bowl to fall on Presidents’ Day weekend, which would give most Americans a holiday on the Monday after. Roger said the idea could work if the regular season stretched to 18 weeks. “That would get you there,” he explained, though no changes are on the table yet.

For now, the season opener comes first. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys kick off on September 4. But the biggest question may hang over halftime. Will the NFL hand the stage to the world’s biggest pop star? Goodell isn’t saying yes, but he hasn’t said no either. And for Swifties, that single word—maybe—is enough to keep the countdown alive.