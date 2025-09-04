Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2026? Roger Goodell says ‘maybe’

Taylor Swift fans are buzzing again after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gave a small but telling hint about next year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Appearing on TV on September 3, Roger was asked if Taylor could perform at Super Bowl 60. He smiled and called her a “special talent” before adding, “It’s a maybe.” He didn’t give anything more away and pointed to Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation helps produce the halftime show. “It’s in his hands,” Roger said, making it clear the final call isn’t his alone.
That short answer was enough to send Swifties into a frenzy. The pop sensation has shown up at many NFL games since she made her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce public. Now that they are engaged, talk about her performing at the Super Bowl has only grown louder.
Super Bowl 60 is set for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. For the NFL, a Taylor Swift performance would mean record-breaking global attention. For fans, it would be another victory in what has already been a banner run for the singer, who continues to dominate with her Eras Tour and film projects.
Roger’s comments also touched on a separate debate. Some fans and players want the Super Bowl to fall on Presidents’ Day weekend, which would give most Americans a holiday on the Monday after. Roger said the idea could work if the regular season stretched to 18 weeks. “That would get you there,” he explained, though no changes are on the table yet.
For now, the season opener comes first. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys kick off on September 4. But the biggest question may hang over halftime. Will the NFL hand the stage to the world’s biggest pop star? Goodell isn’t saying yes, but he hasn’t said no either. And for Swifties, that single word—maybe—is enough to keep the countdown alive.
