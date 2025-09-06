I love the sound and idea of Indian music: Mark Reilly of Matt Bianco

Matt Bianco may sound like the name of a shadowy lounge singer, but in truth it is one of Britain’s most iconic sophisti-pop bands—synonymous with an elegant blend of jazz, Latin rhythms, and pop finesse. Formed in 1983 by vocalist Mark Reilly, keyboardist Danny White, and Polish singer Basia Trzetrzelewska, the group rose to instant prominence with their debut album Whose Side Are You On? (1984), which produced enduring hits like Get Out of Your Lazy Bed and Half a Minute.

Their stylish sound, paired with a playful spy-movie inspired image, made them fixtures on radio and MTV during the 1980s and helped define the musical sophistication of the decade.

Though Basia and White departed soon after to pursue her solo career, Reilly carried the project forward with keyboardist Mark Fisher. Together, the duo created a body of work that resonated across Europe and beyond, most notably with their chart-topping rendition of Yeh Yeh and the 1988 album Indigo, produced with Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Songs like Don’t Blame It on That Girl and the club favourite Wap-Bam-Boogie expanded their international reach and cemented their reputation for combining pop hooks with jazzy elegance.

Matt Bianco’s story has been one of reinvention as much as longevity. A reunion with the original members in 2003 reignited their chemistry, while more recent projects such as Gravity (2017) and The Essential Matt Bianco: Re-Imagined, Re-Loved (2022) have shown their willingness to revisit and refresh their catalogue for new audiences. Through all these phases, the band’s hallmark has been consistency in craft—staying true to a distinctive sound that never bent too far to fleeting trends.

Now, after more than four decades of taking their music across Europe, Japan, and the Americas, Matt Bianco is set to make their long-awaited Indian debut in Mumbai on September 7. For fans, this is not just another international act visiting the city—it is the arrival of a band whose timeless, jazz-tinged sound has influenced generations of listeners but has never before reached Indian shores. Ahead of this special concert, founding member Mark Reilly spoke exclusively to Indulge Express about the band’s hallmark style, the thrill of performing in India for the very first time, and what audiences can expect from their debut.