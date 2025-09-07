Arijit Singh performs ‘Saiyaara’ at London, power allegedly cut short by management

During a recent concert in London, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh performed the very popular title track from the movie Saiyaara. Originally sung by Faheem Abdullah, the song became an overnight sensation and Arijit chose to serenade his audience with a reprised version of the song.

In a video that has gone viral, Arijit Singh can be seen performing Saiyaara with the audience vibing to the music. The very next moment, the video shows scenes of chaos as the audience look to exit the venue with power being cut off.

According to reports, the concert ran overtime, forcing the management to cut off the power supply. The concert was supposed to be over by 10:30 pm local time.

Arijit Singh's London concert cut short

While Arijit Singh's performance of Saiyaara has caught internet's attention, it has been alleged that the management in charge of the concert forced Arijit Singh to end it mid-performance when he was performing Deva Deva from Brahmastra.