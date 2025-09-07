Arijit Singh performs ‘Saiyaara’ at London, power allegedly cut short by management

During a recent concert in London, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh performed the very popular title track from the movie Saiyaara. Originally sung by Faheem Abdullah, the song became an overnight sensation and Arijit chose to serenade his audience with a reprised version of the song.
In a video that has gone viral, Arijit Singh can be seen performing Saiyaara with the audience vibing to the music. The very next moment, the video shows scenes of chaos as the audience look to exit the venue with power being cut off.
According to reports, the concert ran overtime, forcing the management to cut off the power supply. The concert was supposed to be over by 10:30 pm local time.
While Arijit Singh's performance of Saiyaara has caught internet's attention, it has been alleged that the management in charge of the concert forced Arijit Singh to end it mid-performance when he was performing Deva Deva from Brahmastra.
The management allegedly cut off power because the concert ran beyond the curfew time of 10:30 pm. However, there has been no official confirmation of the same as of now.
As the video went viral, fans weighed in with their opinions. Some said that rules should be followed while others alleged that Arijit Singh had arrived late himself, leading to the delay.
"Wish India took curfew times this seriously too", wrote one Instagram user.
A fan took to X to claim that Arijit Singh had asked for 20 minutes more when the show was abruptly stopped, without being allowed to say goodbye.
Despite the sudden end, Arijit Singh performed in London for four hours at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 5, 2025. With this performance, the iconic musician made history as the first Indian to headline a stadium in the UK.
