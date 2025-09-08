AR Rahman teams up with Diane Warren, RIKA for latest track Exotic

Penned by Diane Warren, the track carries her signature emotive lyricism and timeless melody. ARR’s “production infuses it with his ability to fuse cultures and genres, while RIKA’s angelic, multicultural voice gives the song its emotional heartbeat,” as per the press release.

RIKA shared her working experience with the Oscar-winning musician, saying, “Working with A R Rahman has been nothing short of an honour. His musical genius is inspiring, and bringing Diane Warren’s beautiful words and capturing melody to life under his guidance has been a dream come true. Diane’s songwriting has shaped some of the greatest songs in the world, and to be able to lend my voice to her work alongside Rahman sir is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Diane Warren added, “I’m so excited for everyone to hear Exotic!!! AR truly made something unique and brilliant, and combined with the fantastic vocals of new artist RIKA, it is something unlike anything else you’ve heard. Be prepared to go somewhere Exotic!”

Exotic was released by Warner Music India and is available on streaming platforms.