Hamza Rahimtula and R Srikanth blend house music with Carnatic rhythms in Mihai

Recalling how the collaboration began, Hamza tells Indulge, “I was already working on Mihai when I came across a small mridangam sample that fit really well with the groove. But it was just a sample, and I felt I needed to take it further and record a real artiste. I got in touch with Srikanth, and his contribution took the track to the next level.”

So, how did they strike the balance between Carnatic elements and club-friendly sounds, and Srikanth explains, “It was the music itself that carried the integrity between both styles. I started playing based on my own feel, and after some time, Hamza sir suggested we merge it with the track using smaller nadai patterns. We recorded some beats, and I enjoyed the process of scoring to it.”

On the production process, Hamza elaborates, “Carnatic percussion or any intricate rhythm can bring incredible energy to a track. It’s all about how you use it. I didn’t just drop the recordings in. I chopped them into smaller parts, rearranged them, and built new rhythmic patterns. It became like solving a musical puzzle. I used the mridangam and vocals at the beginning and end of the track but gave space in the middle for the listener to breathe so they could come back to the Carnatic sounds with fresh ears. That contrast is important.”

When asked whether such musical cross-pollination can bridge cultural gaps, Hamza says, “Classical music and electronic music are just different letters of the same language. As long as it sounds good and connects with people, it works. Fusion like this is only going to grow, especially as the younger generation starts reconnecting with their cultural roots. And for the older generation, it’s important to know that no genre is being changed. We’re just bringing traditional instruments into new spaces, offering exposure and sparking curiosity about where these sounds come from.”

Echoing his thoughts is Srikanth, “To me, humanity is similar to music. In the music world, we meet artistes from different backgrounds, and each of us plays our part in creating something greater. This was a collaboration of two musical identities.”

