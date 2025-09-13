One Girl Shy brings their new track Dichotomy to Hyderabad with a tour to promote it

Dating in today’s world can often feel like a complicated game. There are no clear rules, and people are constantly trying to figure out the right way to present themselves. It is this struggle that Bengaluru-based band One Girl Shy captures in their new single Dichotomy. The song, which reflects on the ups and downs of modern romance, is the track they’re promoting on their Dichotomy Tour, which includes a stop in Hyderabad.

What is Dichotomy all about?

Frontman and guitarist Akhilesh Kumar explains, “Dichotomy is a song that deals with the complexity of dating life. You have to walk this fine line — not too forward, not too boring, mysterious but still a gentleman. It’s basically a game you’re playing with the other person, and that’s true for anybody, not just one gender.” As a band influenced by classic rock, funk, and grunge, they describe their sound as ‘Fafo rock’, a term they’ve uniquely coined for themselves.

The band’s journey hasn’t been easy. Formed in 2014, One Girl Shy went through several lineup changes and faced major setbacks during the pandemic. As things slowly returned to normal, Akhilesh almost gave up, but bassist Rahul Chidambaran’s support kept the band moving forward. “By 2021, we started writing again, and that’s when we found our drummer, Akshay Chandra. Once we knew he could sing harmonies, it just clicked — now we’re a solid three-piece,” recalls Akhilesh.

Some of their tracks emerge in 20 minutes of jamming, we are told, while others take years. “Our producer once overheard a joke about adding 100 vocal layers and actually pushed us to record nearly 170 layers on one track!” Akhilesh and Rahul laugh, adding, “We literally say yes to anything that might work.”

Beyond promoting their single, One Girl Shy sees this tour as a chance to contribute to the independent music scene in India. “We want to open up spaces not just in tier-one cities, but also tier-two cities like Pondicherry and Vizag. That way, with more visibility, there can be more opportunities to play,” they share.

