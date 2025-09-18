Bad Bunny sued by Puerto Rican homeowner over use of iconic house in video and residency

The salmon-colored home with yellow trim and a wraparound porch was featured in Bad Bunny’s short film that launched his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” album in January. It also served as the model for a real-size home nicknamed “la casita” that was featured at the singer’s 30 concerts where celebrities and musicians ranging from LeBron James and Penélope Cruz to Residente and Belinda hung out and sang alongside the rap star.

“There’s no doubt that La Casita has been the main stage for Bad Bunny concerts, where a host of world-class artists have performed,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also accuses Bad Bunny and three companies — Rimas Entertainment LLC; Move Concerts PR INC; and A1 Productions, LLC — of illicit enrichment.

Representatives for Bad Bunny did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

It notes that Carrasco received two checks totaling $5,200 while the video featuring his home that he and his brother designed and built in the 1960s received 22 million views.

The lawsuit states that while filming the video at Carrasco’s home, people began to take pictures of it as well as measurements.

“In grave disregard for Don Román’s interests, and without his permission, the co-defendants used the measurements and photos taken of Don Román’s Casita to construct an exact copy of it inside the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, to be used in Bad Bunny’s concert series…” the lawsuit reads.

The suit was filed in the Court of First Instance in San Juan, Puerto Rico’s capital.