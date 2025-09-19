Singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident in Singapore; reportedly fell into the sea

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has reportedly passed away at 52. Zubeen died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore; as per reports the singer was rescued from the sea by Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital, but eventually succumbed.
Zubeen Garg was in Singapore to attend the North East Festival, and was likely to perform on September 20. Zubeen was born in Assam's Jorhat and has an impressive repertoire of music across Assamese, Bengali and Hindi films, and has recorded around 38,000 songs in 40 different languages in the past 33 years.
Zubeen Garg was admitted to the ICU, where he was being closely monitored. Some reports on X claim that the singer reportedly fell into the sea during an activity between 12:30 pm and 1 pm. Although the real cause of his death has not been determined yet.
Not just Bollywood but the music industries across the country, including the Bengali and Assamese ones are shocked by the news of the singer's demise. Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from across across the country as the news of his death was confirmed.
Former Rajya Sabha MP, Ripu Bora paid his last respects to the singer on X. He wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Legend (sic)."
Zubeen Garg is often credited with revitalising the Assamese music industry as he created music which attracted new audiences, and promoted the culture nationally. Zubeen was also a composer, lyricist, music director, and music producer. Zubeen's breakout Bollywood number was the song Ya Ali from the 2006 Anurag Basu film Gangster, starring Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja.
Zubeen Garg is reportedly survived by a wife and a son.