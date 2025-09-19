Singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident in Singapore; reportedly fell into the sea

Zubeen Garg was admitted to the ICU, where he was being closely monitored. Some reports on X claim that the singer reportedly fell into the sea during an activity between 12:30 pm and 1 pm. Although the real cause of his death has not been determined yet.

Not just Bollywood but the music industries across the country, including the Bengali and Assamese ones are shocked by the news of the singer's demise. Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from across across the country as the news of his death was confirmed.

Former Rajya Sabha MP, Ripu Bora paid his last respects to the singer on X. He wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Legend (sic)."