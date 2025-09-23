Taylor Swift to release Fate of Ophelia music video with an 89-minute film!

Taylor Swift is set to release a music video for her song The Fate of Ophelia on October 3, 2025. This will coincide with the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The music video will be part of a theatrical release event titled Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. The 89-minute film will be shown in cinemas from October 3 to October 5 and will feature the world premiere of the music video, along with behind-the-scenes footage and commentary from Swift on the songs from her new album.
Taylor Swift announced the album during an appearance on her fiancé Travis Kelce's podcast, and the album was co-produced with Max Martin and Shellback. Tickets for the theatrical event are priced at $12, a nod to her 12th album. The event is being shown in theaters in North America and several other countries, with tickets for some regions going on sale today, September 23, 2025.
Expect brand-new lyric videos for the album’s tracks and Taylor’s cut-by-cut explanations / personal reflections on the songs. AMC is a primary partner (listings & corporate release), with Cinemark, Regal and other chains participating in many territories. International windows/venues vary and some countries will have slightly different dates.
The announcement emphasizes a theatrical world premiere; it does not state when (or if) the video will be uploaded to YouTube/streaming platforms after the theatrical run. Historically, the singer-songwriter has often made official music videos available broadly (e.g., Fortnight had a standard online release tied to the album rollout), so a later YouTube release is plausible.
The title evokes Shakespeare’s Ophelia (water imagery, tragedy) outlets and fans are already parsing the literary and visual references in the album art and promo (bathtub / submerged imagery) to expect the MV to lean into showgirl/glamour + watery/Ophelia symbolism.
