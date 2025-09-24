Give yourself the chance to learn before you reject: Sudha Raghuraman

A vocalist rooted in a rich musical legacy, Sudha Raghuraman carries the power of Shakti in every note she sings. In conversation with Indulge Express, she reflects on what Shakti means to her, the moment she realised music was her true calling, and why even today’s Gen Z should explore music before making choices. With Navratri around the corner, she shares the inspiration behind the special pieces she will perform this season.
Defining Shakti Through Music
For Sudha, Shakti is the energy within every individual, beyond gender. “In my life, that energy flows through music—through years of training, daily practice, my devotion (bhakti), and the conscience that guides me,” she says. These elements are interconnected. Whatever she undertakes must be done with honesty, requiring physical, mental, and knowledge-based strength. Music itself becomes a source of energy, something she turns to in life’s highs and lows.
To celebrate Devi energy during Navratri, Sudha composed two special pieces. She believes that what is true for music is also true for sahitya—poetry and lyrics. She will open with Bhavani Ashtakam, presenting her composition for the first time in Mumbai, and also perform a Marathi abhang dedicated to Ambe Maa. “Classical music is a never-ending journey—you keep discovering something new even in a raga you’ve known for years,” she says. Working on these pieces, she felt that same sense of discovery, as if Shakti was revealing itself in fresh ways.
A Musical Calling
Music always felt like a natural calling for Sudha. Growing up in a family with a rich musical legacy, she is a disciple of Sangeetha Bhushanam Sri O.V. Subramaniam, her grandfather and guiding force. Many uncles and relatives are musicians too. She recalls identifying ragas as early as age three, quietly observing her grandfather’s classes and absorbing lessons before formal training began.
As she grew older, Sudha began formal lessons under her grandfather and slowly discovered her own voice. Though music was part of everyday life at home, during adolescence she realised it was more than routine—it was her passion. While studying mathematics at the graduate level, she felt music calling her back. Once she chose to follow it, she channelled all her energy into her craft. Early validation came from family and audiences, but over time she realised that being a musician means proving oneself every single time on stage. Today, music is her sadhana, a lifelong discipline and devotion.
Guiding the Next Generation
Sudha acknowledges the advantages of growing up surrounded by music but is mindful of how today’s youth interact with it. Learning classical music requires seriousness, she says, just like formal education. A guru nurtures a student’s strengths, and the student must trust their guidance.
At the same time, she cautions against social media distractions. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube offer endless content, but too much exposure can divert focus from meaningful learning. She encourages all children, whether or not they aspire to become professional musicians, to practice at least an hour a week. “It’s not just about skill—it brings your mind to a meditative space, improves concentration, and keeps you culturally grounded,” she says. Attending a baithak or live concert also develops social skills and perspective. Even if music is not pursued professionally, the experience is invaluable. As she puts it, “informed rejection is good—learn it first, experience it, and then decide. But always give yourself that chance.”
Where: The Cube, NMACC, Mumbai
When: September 28, 2025 | 7:30 PM
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
(Story by Arundhuti Banerjee)