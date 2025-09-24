Give yourself the chance to learn before you reject: Sudha Raghuraman

To celebrate Devi energy during Navratri, Sudha composed two special pieces. She believes that what is true for music is also true for sahitya—poetry and lyrics. She will open with Bhavani Ashtakam, presenting her composition for the first time in Mumbai, and also perform a Marathi abhang dedicated to Ambe Maa. “Classical music is a never-ending journey—you keep discovering something new even in a raga you’ve known for years,” she says. Working on these pieces, she felt that same sense of discovery, as if Shakti was revealing itself in fresh ways.

A Musical Calling

Music always felt like a natural calling for Sudha. Growing up in a family with a rich musical legacy, she is a disciple of Sangeetha Bhushanam Sri O.V. Subramaniam, her grandfather and guiding force. Many uncles and relatives are musicians too. She recalls identifying ragas as early as age three, quietly observing her grandfather’s classes and absorbing lessons before formal training began.

As she grew older, Sudha began formal lessons under her grandfather and slowly discovered her own voice. Though music was part of everyday life at home, during adolescence she realised it was more than routine—it was her passion. While studying mathematics at the graduate level, she felt music calling her back. Once she chose to follow it, she channelled all her energy into her craft. Early validation came from family and audiences, but over time she realised that being a musician means proving oneself every single time on stage. Today, music is her sadhana, a lifelong discipline and devotion.