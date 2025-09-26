Artiste Sri Soumya Varanasi is back with The Kutcheri Project

“I grew up listening to kutcheris; in classical music, it simply means a concert. I was always asked, did you go to a kutcheri today? It feels like such a homely word to me, so I wanted it to be part of my show,” shares city-based singer Sri Soumya Varanasi while speaking about the fifth chapter of The Kutcheri Project, an innovative concert series where she blends interaction and fusion while keeping the essence of classical music intact. What’s equally interesting about these episodes is that Soumya brings in a unique theme every time she enters the stage.

Each episode of The Kutcheri Project brings a new instrument and fresh collaborations

“I weave in a story that draws people in, then slip into a song and invite them to respond through different ways, like writing, painting, or drawing. Each episode brings a new instrument and fresh collaborations, and this one promises to be power-packed and groovy, with genres blended beautifully,” adds Soumya. The intro act will be performed by Manasa Seshu on vocals, Likhith on keys and Hari on cajon.

As a trained classical singer, Soumya is deeply committed to her motto: Carnatic music must always be rendered from a traditional, authentic, and sacred space. While she experiments with fusion, she believes the soul of the composition must never be compromised. “As long as the essence remains, innovation is welcome. The moment the soul is disturbed, it is a clear ‘no’ for me,” she affirms.

Delving into the theme of this edition, Soumya shares, “This time, it’s going to be something around Navratri. It’s not in a religious sense, but more about the idea of transformation. During Navratri, people reflect, let go and evolve. I want to bring those elements of inner transformation into the concert.”

She explains that the scripting will play a key role in tying everything together, ensuring the theme flows seamlessly through the performance. Alongside this concept-driven approach, Soumya also includes her own originals, making the concert both personal and experimental.

The setlist will feature a mix of Carnatic and Hindustani pieces, with ragas such as Ahir Bhairav, Varali, and Amrit Varshini.

Soumya will be accompanied by Baidurjya Banerjee on lead guitar, Sunny Raj on bass guitar, Vikram Venkatapuram on pakhawaj, and Kanjira and Akshay Athreya on drums. Soumya emphasises that her music always comes from within. “I don’t tamper with my sound to please others or second-guess if it will be liked. When your intention is pure, it comes out straight, like an arrow,” she concludes.

Tickets at Rs 500.

September 28, 8.30 pm.

At EXT, Jubilee Hills.

