Masala Coffee set to rock Chennai; Varun Sunil on the concert, new album Ektara and the band’s journey

The band is known for performing in more than ten languages, something that sets them apart from most other Indian bands. “Every language brings something unique,” Varun says. “When we perform in Pune or Bombay, we do Marathi songs. In Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, it’s Telugu. In Karnataka, it’s Kannada, and so on. Each language has its beauty, but music itself is the universal language. And Chennai audiences are particularly open-minded, and they listen to everything. That’s what makes performing here so exciting.”

So, which is more challenging—covers or originals, we ask—and Varun doesn’t skip a beat. “Covers, definitely! When you do a cover of someone like Ilaiyaraaja sir, it’s not just a song anymore; it’s a responsibility. You have to make sure you are not just copying but actually honouring the original. Originals give us more creative freedom because they’re our voice. But covers? They come with pressure.”

Collaborating with iconic artistes has also shaped the band’s journey. “I recently worked with Sonu Nigam, and he sang one of my compositions. We get to learn a lot from them. They are very experienced musicians. Experiences like that are unforgettable. These are people we’ve grown up listening to. As long as you stay open and keep your ego in check, there’s so much to learn. I feel the entertainment and music industry needs more of that—more music, less ego.”

Balancing life as an independent band and working in the film industry isn’t a cakewalk, but Varun says it’s all about finding the right rhythm. “One of my Tamil songs, Solo King, is releasing on the 26th. I’ve acted in it too. And alongside that, we’re doing concerts, working on our album, and managing personal life. It all needs to be balanced. Even within the band, we’re more like brothers than colleagues. Every concert feels like a family get-together. It’s not just a professional setup; it’s about sharing energy, sharing a vibe.”

Looking ahead, Masala Coffee’s kitty is packed to the rafters. “We recently performed at the launch of Ravi Mohan Studios, and we have a few Ravi Mohan songs in the pipeline. They are covers of songs composed by AR Rahman and Harris Jayaraj, which will be released on our YouTube channel. As for originals, we’re working on our upcoming album, Ektara. We just released a track from it called Kavava, which is a rock-metal version of a Carnatic krithi in the raga Varali. The idea behind Ektara is to take traditional elements and infuse them with high-energy, modern arrangements, basically, everything Masala Coffee stands for.”

Rs 499 onwards. September 28, 6.30 pm onwards.

At VGP Golden Beach Resort, ECR

