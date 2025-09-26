Masala Coffee set to rock Chennai; Varun Sunil on the concert, new album Ektara and the band’s journey

The band Masala Coffee is just like a perfectly brewed cup of java; it’s bold and unpredictable, so much so that the very experience can jolt you awake and keep you coming back for more. From Carnatic riffs to rock rhythms, their music doesn’t fit into a cup. When the band burst onto the scene in 2014 with a peppy reimagining of a Thrissur Pooram folk song in Kaantha Njanum Varaam and a soul-stirring cover of AR Rahman’s classic Snehithane, it was quite evident that they weren’t here to play it safe. Now, after a long-awaited hiatus, Masala Coffee is set to bring their signature energy back to Chennai, a city that has always embraced their eclectic flavour. The band will perform at Rise Up Championship (RUC) Foundation's Pickleball By The Bay and Music Festival held from September 26 to 28.
Speaking ahead of the concert, the band’s founder, Varun Sunil, shares what fans can expect from the show. “We will be performing a solid mix of Masala Coffee originals, like the songs we composed for films such as Uriyadi, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, and more. And of course, there’ll be our signature covers too. Chennai audiences are really something else. They are always updated and very responsive, and they bring a lot of energy. It’s been a long time since we performed a public show here, so we’re really looking forward to it.”
The band recently completed 11 years, and when asked how the band’s sound has evolved over the decade, Varun goes down memory lane, “We have had multiple vocalists be part of the journey, but as the founder, I think the essence has always been about experimenting, not just with sound, but also in how we perform on stage. We don’t just stand still and sing. We go all out. The stage is where we can be completely ourselves. We act crazy, move around, and engage with the crowd; that energy is something people look forward to, and I think that’s become part of our identity.”
True to their name, Masala Coffee blends multiple genres, from folk and fusion to rock and classical, and their willingness to explore shows in every song. “We experiment a lot. But we’re always conscious about doing justice to the music. Whether it’s an original or a cover, the goal is to respect the song’s soul. For example, when we did Snehithane years ago, people came up to me and said we had done justice to such a beautiful composition. That meant a lot, especially because it's originally by AR Rahman, sir. So we take our time, and we don’t rush into covers unless we are confident that we can honour the original.”
Ask him whether he prefers the studio or stage, and pat comes the reply. “Any day, it’s the concert. Studio work is great, but we’re lazy there as we overthink, try multiple takes, and want to perfect every detail. On stage, you don’t have that luxury. You’re up there for 90 minutes, giving it your all, passing your energy to the crowd. We take inspiration from international artistes like Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars, and we want our shows to stand out. It’s not just a gig; it’s a full-on performance.”
When asked to recall some memorable concert moments, Varun is thrilled to bits, “Oh, so many, both good and bad. I once flipped on stage, and that wasn’t fun. But then we had this incredible concert in Kerala recently, with over 12,000 people in the audience. The minute we stepped on stage, people were shouting, singing, and screaming that they love Masala Coffee. That kind of love keeps us growing. Chennai has always been amazing like that too. I remember years ago, during a concert organised at the Music Academy by Anirudh’s (Ravichander) mother and aunt, there was this almost 70-year-old woman dancing to one of our English songs. Moments like that stay with you.”
The band is known for performing in more than ten languages, something that sets them apart from most other Indian bands. “Every language brings something unique,” Varun says. “When we perform in Pune or Bombay, we do Marathi songs. In Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, it’s Telugu. In Karnataka, it’s Kannada, and so on. Each language has its beauty, but music itself is the universal language. And Chennai audiences are particularly open-minded, and they listen to everything. That’s what makes performing here so exciting.”
So, which is more challenging—covers or originals, we ask—and Varun doesn’t skip a beat. “Covers, definitely! When you do a cover of someone like Ilaiyaraaja sir, it’s not just a song anymore; it’s a responsibility. You have to make sure you are not just copying but actually honouring the original. Originals give us more creative freedom because they’re our voice. But covers? They come with pressure.”
Collaborating with iconic artistes has also shaped the band’s journey. “I recently worked with Sonu Nigam, and he sang one of my compositions. We get to learn a lot from them. They are very experienced musicians. Experiences like that are unforgettable. These are people we’ve grown up listening to. As long as you stay open and keep your ego in check, there’s so much to learn. I feel the entertainment and music industry needs more of that—more music, less ego.”
Balancing life as an independent band and working in the film industry isn’t a cakewalk, but Varun says it’s all about finding the right rhythm. “One of my Tamil songs, Solo King, is releasing on the 26th. I’ve acted in it too. And alongside that, we’re doing concerts, working on our album, and managing personal life. It all needs to be balanced. Even within the band, we’re more like brothers than colleagues. Every concert feels like a family get-together. It’s not just a professional setup; it’s about sharing energy, sharing a vibe.”
Looking ahead, Masala Coffee’s kitty is packed to the rafters. “We recently performed at the launch of Ravi Mohan Studios, and we have a few Ravi Mohan songs in the pipeline. They are covers of songs composed by AR Rahman and Harris Jayaraj, which will be released on our YouTube channel. As for originals, we’re working on our upcoming album, Ektara. We just released a track from it called Kavava, which is a rock-metal version of a Carnatic krithi in the raga Varali. The idea behind Ektara is to take traditional elements and infuse them with high-energy, modern arrangements, basically, everything Masala Coffee stands for.”
Rs 499 onwards. September 28, 6.30 pm onwards.
At VGP Golden Beach Resort, ECR
sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
X-@psangeetha2112
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl