Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to debut Sitar for Mental Health in Dubai

Having recently concluded a sold-out tour across India, the globally renowned sitar player and recipient of multiple accolades, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, will bring his tour Sitar for Mental Health at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on January 31, 2026. This performance will be his first in the Middle East and is expected to be an unforgettable experience.

From India to Dubai: Rishab Sharma’s Sitar for Mental Health concert set for January 2026

This concert will not only mark Rishab’s long-awaited debut performance in the region but will be a major highlight on the city’s cultural calendar for 2026. The performance is aimed at starting conversations around mental well-being. Rishab is on a mission to showcase the sitar’s therapeutic qualities and as such, the concert invites wellness seekers, cultural enthusiasts, expats and Dubai’s cosmopolitan mix to unite in a shared celebration of sound and healing.

Rishab tells us, “To bring this tour here is special because this project is about collective healing, which is something every community can resonate with. The sitar is my way of finding peace and clarity so I hope to share that with people. Getting to perform in Dubai is an amazing opportunity as Dubai is a global centre for wellness and multiculturalism.”

Rishab Sharma, the last disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar, is recognised worldwide as one of the youngest guardians of the sitar; he has performed for sold-out audiences in the US, Europe, the UK and India and collaborated with major international artistes. The Indian leg of Sitar for Mental Health 2025 ended on a high note. And now he brings this global momentum to the Middle East showcasing the majesty of his artistry to incorporate a beautiful mix of art and awareness, using the timeless and ethereal beauty of the sitar to open conversations around healing and mental health, and to re-engage younger listeners with Indian classical music.

The concert is presented by Pantheon Development and supported by Dubai Calendar and OPUS Entertainment.

Tickets available online from September 30, 9 am onwards.

Pre-registration is now available.