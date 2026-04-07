Rapper Offset shot near Florida casino, hospitalised

Rapper Offset was shot in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday and is now in stable condition. A spokesperson confirmed that he is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound and remains under medical observation. “We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” the representative said. “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

Viral videos surface as police confirm two detained in Offset shooting

Few details have been released about the incident. However, it was reported that the shooting occurred near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. A spokesperson for the Seminole Police Department told TMZ that the incident took place in a valet area shortly after 7 p.m., leaving one individual with non-life-threatening injuries. The person was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Police said officers responded immediately and quickly secured the scene. Two people have been detained, and an investigation is ongoing. Authorities added that the area is safe, there is no threat to the public, and the hotel’s operations are continuing as usual.