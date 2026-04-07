Rapper Offset shot near Florida casino, hospitalised

Rapper Offset was shot in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday and is now in stable condition. A spokesperson confirmed that he is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound and remains under medical observation. “We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” the representative said. “He is stable and being closely monitored.”
Few details have been released about the incident. However, it was reported that the shooting occurred near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. A spokesperson for the Seminole Police Department told TMZ that the incident took place in a valet area shortly after 7 p.m., leaving one individual with non-life-threatening injuries. The person was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.
Police said officers responded immediately and quickly secured the scene. Two people have been detained, and an investigation is ongoing. Authorities added that the area is safe, there is no threat to the public, and the hotel’s operations are continuing as usual.
“We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood,” Seminole Police Department said in a statement.
Police confirmed that two people have been detained as authorities continue to investigate the shooting. Meanwhile, multiple videos purportedly capturing the scene of the incident including a visible police presence in the area have circulated widely online.
In a statement, a representative for the Seminole Police Department said officers responded immediately after the shooting and were able to quickly secure the scene.
Offset is a former member of the Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos, and he first gained recognition in 2008 alongside Quavo and Takeoff, the latter of whom was tragically shot and killed in November 2022.
He is also a father of six. Three of his children, two daughters and a son, are with his estranged wife, rapper Cardi B. His other three children, including two sons and a daughter, are from previous relationships.
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