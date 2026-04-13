From vinyl rituals to retro samplers: Artistes at Sonos Sound Suites Bengaluru talk music experiences

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My journey with music started when I was around 14 years old — when I discovered rock and roll music via bands like Nirvana, Pink Floyd, The Beatles and it just opened me up to such a deep world. Some people find their solace in movies, some people find in art and some people find it in crafts. For me, I just knew when I discovered good music, that music is it for me. At that time, like many I had a fantasy of building a life around music, but I didn't have the clarity. But thankfully, some things led me to pursue a career in music. How my journey with vinyl started is — around my first year of college, my friends and I were just roaming in the old Delhi area and I think some shop, not really a record shop but antique shops had antique items CDs and cassettes. So I saw a pile of vinyl records over there and at that time, I didn't even know what a vinyl record is or how it works. I just knew it's a record and that you can play music through it. I didn't know if it was in a good or bad condition, but when you see a vinyl record, it felt fascinating. On your phone, you've got like a small artwork over there, but when you hold a physical piece of music in your hand, it's like a 12-inch piece of artwork, you've got the back sleeve, sometimes you have notes about the music, which you miss fully on a digital access. So there's a backdrop to the music, you've got the track listing, there's also credits to each track, who's the lyricist, you've got a credit to the designer of the cover artwork as well. So it's very personal. Music may disappear from digital platforms at any time, but if you own a piece of music on physical, it's with you. It becomes a part of your life.