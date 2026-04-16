Arijit Singh collaborates with Ruaa Kayy aka Harjot Kaur and RUTVXK in Laiyaan

For Arijit, whose voice has long been synonymous with emotional storytelling across generations, Laiyaan reflects a more stripped-back, immersive soundscape. Known for his ability to translate complex feelings into universally resonant melodies, his evocative delivery anchors the track with a sense of familiarity and restraint.

Complementing this is Ruaa Kayy aka Harjot Kaur’s textured and understated vocal presence, which brings a nuanced softness to the track, adding layers of emotional contrast. Meanwhile, RUTVXK’s minimal yet atmospheric production ties the collaboration together.

Speaking about the collaboration, Arijit shares how Laiyaan was a great opportunity to connect back. "It was a meditative experience while singing it, Harjyot and Ritvik composed it with a lot of love which gave me the perfect state of heart. I am grateful to the composers for giving me this opportunity to feel the unspoken. Harjyot and Ritvik are rare talents who understand soulful music.I am sure a great listener will love this music."

To it, Ruaa Kayy aka Harjot Kaur adds, “Collaborating on this felt very organic. There was a lot of listening involved, not just to the music, but to each other. Working alongside Arijit dada, who has shaped so many songs that people connect with emotionally, was a learning experience in itself. It made me more aware of how less can sometimes say more, and how important it is to stay true to the feeling rather than over-perform it.”

Sharing his perspective, RUTVXK says, “This collaboration came together very naturally. The idea wasn’t to build something around scale, but around a shared sensibility. Arijit has always brought a certain emotional clarity to the projects he’s part of, and that really set the tone for how we approached it. We kept going back to the same thought, just keep it honest, don’t overcomplicate it. That helped shape not just the sound, but the entire process.”

Together, the trio creates a composition that prioritises emotional honesty over spectacle. Laiyaan reflects a broader shift in contemporary music, one where audiences are increasingly drawn to authenticity, intimacy and storytelling that feels personal yet widely relatable.