Osho Jain’s ‘Raag Mehfil’ offers an intimate concert experience

Most concerts ask you to look forward but this one asks you to look inward. This isn’t a show built for applause. It’s built for stillness. For many listeners, singer-songwriter Osho Jain’s music feels deeply personal — like thoughts left unsaid, lingering somewhere between memories. With Raag Mehfil — his live format — Osho blends live acoustic performances with conversations, memories and anecdotes, allowing the audience to understand not just the songs, but the moments behind them — as he puts it, “like stepping into my living room.” Ahead of his performance in Bengaluru, Osho Jain spoke to us, offering insight into the emotion, intent and personal connections that shape the Raag Mehfil experience.
At its core, Raag Mehfil isn’t designed like a conventional concert. For Osho, the idea grew out of a certain discomfort with traditional live settings. Years of performing in clubs and larger venues left him feeling like there was always a gap — an invisible line separating the artiste from the audience. “I wanted to build a space where people don’t feel like they’re just watching,” he shares. “It should feel like they’re a part of it,” he tells us.
And thus, he began to reimagine the space. That intention shapes everything about Raag Mehfil. The format strips away excess and focuses on presence — where songs arrive not just as finished pieces, but carrying stories, pauses and sometimes even hesitation. It’s also why Osho continues to revisit his existing music, not out of nostalgia, but out of curiosity, as he reveals, “I start feeling them again — sometimes even more strongly than before.”
Take Dekha Hi Nahi or Humara Ho Gaya. On streaming platforms, they exist as finished pieces. But inside Raag Mehfil, they are unsettled again — revisited, rearranged, almost questioned. In that process, they take on new meanings, both for him and for those listening.
Much of Osho Jain’s music draws from emotions that feel instantly recognisable — love, loss, longing — but his relationship with them has shifted with time. “As I grow, I see more layers to these emotions,” Osho says. “They’re not as simple as they once felt.”
This process of returning is closely tied to vulnerability, which becomes central to the Raag Mehfil experience. Osho does not see it as something to overcome, but something to lean into. “I don’t want any distance between who I am, my music and the people listening,” Osho says. In a space like this, that distance naturally dissolves.
For listeners, his music often translates into a deeply personal connection, with many describing it as comforting, even healing. Osho doesn’t dismiss that, but he doesn’t overstate it either. “I don’t find it difficult to connect,” he admits. “My songs are actually the most natural way for me to connect with people.” For him, the connection is rooted in something internal — his music has been a part of his own healing process. Perhaps that’s why it resonates: not because it explains emotions, but because it sits quietly alongside them.
To someone not particularly familiar with his work, Osho says, “Come with nothing in your mind and you’ll find something of your own in the performance.” Raag Mehfil does not demand prior knowledge. You don’t have to know the lyrics, or even the songs. What matters more is what you bring into the room — and what you leave with. Some might walk away with a memory. Others with a feeling they cannot quite name. A few might just carry a line, or a silence, that stays longer than the music itself.
The show is designed to carry multiple emotions. That’s where it becomes different — not in scale, but in intent. There’s no formula to how his songs reach people. If anything, that connection is a byproduct of something more private.
While his work spans independent releases, film projects and collaborations, Osho’s attachment to performing with a band remains unchanged. “I really love playing with a band,” he says. “I don’t enjoy performing solo as much — I want musicians on stage.” For him, it’s not just about sound, but about the shared energy of creating something in the moment. That collective presence becomes an essential part of how the music is experienced live. It’s subtle, but you feel it.
As for Bengaluru, the upcoming show carries more weight than most. This is not the first time it has been planned. “We’ve announced this show twice before and it didn’t happen… so I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Osho shares, referencing earlier cancellations.
On April 18, by the time the last chord dissolves into silence, the room will not feel the same as it did at the beginning. And maybe that’s the point. Because Raag Mehfil is not something that ends when the music stops — it’s something that follows you out, slipping quietly into the spaces between your thoughts, long after the night is over.
INR 1,499 onwards. April 18, 7 pm. At Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavana, Yelahanka New Town.
Written by Avantika Roy
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