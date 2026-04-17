Osho Jain’s ‘Raag Mehfil’ offers an intimate concert experience

To someone not particularly familiar with his work, Osho says, “Come with nothing in your mind and you’ll find something of your own in the performance.” Raag Mehfil does not demand prior knowledge. You don’t have to know the lyrics, or even the songs. What matters more is what you bring into the room — and what you leave with. Some might walk away with a memory. Others with a feeling they cannot quite name. A few might just carry a line, or a silence, that stays longer than the music itself.

The show is designed to carry multiple emotions. That’s where it becomes different — not in scale, but in intent. There’s no formula to how his songs reach people. If anything, that connection is a byproduct of something more private.

While his work spans independent releases, film projects and collaborations, Osho’s attachment to performing with a band remains unchanged. “I really love playing with a band,” he says. “I don’t enjoy performing solo as much — I want musicians on stage.” For him, it’s not just about sound, but about the shared energy of creating something in the moment. That collective presence becomes an essential part of how the music is experienced live. It’s subtle, but you feel it.

As for Bengaluru, the upcoming show carries more weight than most. This is not the first time it has been planned. “We’ve announced this show twice before and it didn’t happen… so I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Osho shares, referencing earlier cancellations.

On April 18, by the time the last chord dissolves into silence, the room will not feel the same as it did at the beginning. And maybe that’s the point. Because Raag Mehfil is not something that ends when the music stops — it’s something that follows you out, slipping quietly into the spaces between your thoughts, long after the night is over.

INR 1,499 onwards. April 18, 7 pm. At Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavana, Yelahanka New Town.

Written by Avantika Roy

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