Rabbi Shergill returns to film music with Talash in Nawazuddin-Chitrangada starrer film, Main Actor Nahin Hoon

After the release of the one minute teaser of the film Main Actor Nahin Hoon starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa, the makers have revealed new track named Talash from the film which signifies Rabbi Shergill's return to film music after many years.

Rabbi Shergill's comeback track Talash is an emotional one!

The song captures the emotional undercurrents of the film: Loneliness, longing, and a search for a friend-mirroring the journeys of its central characters. With its evocative lyrics and melody, Talash, is set to resonate deeply with audiences, bringing rhythm and rhyme to the story of Main Actor Nahin Hoon.

On collaborating with Rabbi Shergill, director of the film, Aditya Kripalani said, "I’ve loved Rabbi’s songs so much that a line from his song Tere Bin is tattooed on my arm. So for me, it’s a milestone in my career as a storyteller. Talash, the song, speaks about the very themes that the film speaks of, loneliness and how relationships can help us change for the better. And so it’s a welcome addition to the narrative of the film."