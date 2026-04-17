Rabbi Shergill returns to film music with Talash in Nawazuddin-Chitrangada starrer film, Main Actor Nahin Hoon

After the release of the one minute teaser of the film Main Actor Nahin Hoon starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa, the makers have revealed new track named Talash from the film which signifies Rabbi Shergill's return to film music after many years.
The song captures the emotional undercurrents of the film: Loneliness, longing, and a search for a friend-mirroring the journeys of its central characters. With its evocative lyrics and melody, Talash, is set to resonate deeply with audiences, bringing rhythm and rhyme to the story of Main Actor Nahin Hoon.
On collaborating with Rabbi Shergill, director of the film, Aditya Kripalani said, "I’ve loved Rabbi’s songs so much that a line from his song Tere Bin is tattooed on my arm. So for me, it’s a milestone in my career as a storyteller. Talash, the song, speaks about the very themes that the film speaks of, loneliness and how relationships can help us change for the better. And so it’s a welcome addition to the narrative of the film."
On his song, Rabbi says, “It’s amazing to see how a piece of music can acquire new dimensions when it becomes part of a brilliant film like this. Here’s wishing them all the luck!”
Sharing his thoughts on the song, Nawazuddin said, "Bullah ki Janaa Main Kaun is one of my favourite songs. So when Aditya and Sweta told me they have a song by Rabbi for our film I was excited and then when I heard Talash it was so beautiful."
Main Actor Nahin Hoon follows Mouni (Chitrangada Satarupa), a frustrated yet puritanical actor in Mumbai, who meets Adnan Baig (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a depressed, recently retired banker in Frankfurt, over an online film audition. What begins as an acting session soon evolves into a deeply personal journey, as the two spend the day connected over video calls, confronting their vulnerabilities and emotional truths while navigating their respective cities.
The film marks a significant milestone as the first Indian film to be shot live across two countries over 28 days. Each day, “Action” and “Cut” were called simultaneously, with both lead actors performing in real time on video calls while being filmed by two separate units in India and Germany. The crew navigated contrasting weather conditions and a 4.5-hour time difference, adding to the film’s unique execution. The film has enjoyed a successful international festival run, earning widespread acclaim. Nawazuddin Siddiqui received the Best Actor award at the 25th New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).