Maqta captures his signature storytelling in his latest drop, Woh Geet

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During the process of writing my second EP, Kahin Tu Azad Toh Nahin, I finished three songs within a month. However, I wanted a fourth track to complete what I felt was the overarching theme of the project, the idea that we all may be as free as we want to be, but don’t always perceive it in our everyday lives.

Across the first three songs, I had explored themes of love and self-reflection, ideas that can help us understand just how free we truly are. Still, I felt something was missing. I remember sitting on my balcony at one point, trying to think my way out of this creative block, when my mother joined me and asked if I had finally found something to write about. I said no, and she suggested I write a song about trying to write a song, essentially, to explore the very quandary I was in. It was an ingenious way to overcome the block, but it also became an important extension of the EP’s theme. Creative expression, after all, is another way in which we—and I, in particular, experience a sense of freedom.