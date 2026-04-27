Raghav Kaushik‘s Sun Re Piya is that romantic anthem where heart takes over logic

Sun Re Piya blends Raghav’s expressive voice with an upbeat drum-driven composition, creating an energy that invites the listeners to not just feel but move with it. It strikes a fine balance between soul and groove bringing forward a sense of urgency and passion that mirrors the song’s emotional intensity. The track tells the listeners to embrace the chaos of love which is easy, catchy, and taps into a feeling most listeners will instantly relate to.

Speaking about Sun Re Piya, Raghav Kaushik says, “This song comes from that space where love completely takes over and you try to make sense of it, but you’re just lost in the feeling. It’s a little irrational, a little overwhelming, but also one of the most beautiful highs. I wanted the song to capture that rush which is easy, fun, and something people can truly see themselves in.”

Over the years, the Mumbai-based singer-songwriter has performed at more than a thousand shows across India, showcasing his versatility across genres. He made his Bollywood playback debut with Beqaraar (Loop Lapeta, 2022).

He has also lent his voice to several acclaimed OTT projects on Netflix and Jio Hotstar, as well as regional cinema in Gujarati and Bengali.