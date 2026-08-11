Where music meets the Blue Ridge: 5 reasons you can’t miss the Staunton Music Festival

In the historic town of Staunton, Virginia, summer arrives with a soundtrack. From August 14 to 23, the Staunton Music Festival transforms this charming Blue Ridge Mountain town into a vibrant meeting place for classical music lovers, curious travellers and some of the world’s finest musicians.
Imagine travelling through nearly 1,000 years of musical history without leaving one charming mountain town. From medieval and Renaissance works to Baroque and Classical masterpieces, the festival also embraces contemporary compositions and world premieres. The result is an eclectic musical journey that connects the past with the present.
For lovers of authentic performance, Staunton offers something special. Music composed before 1850 is performed on period instruments, allowing audiences to experience the distinctive sounds, textures and nuances of earlier eras. It is a fascinating opportunity to hear familiar masterpieces through a historically informed lens.
This is classical music with an adventurous streak. The programming moves beyond conventional repertoire, pairing Bach with Brazilian jazz, presenting new arrangements of Stravinsky’s The Firebird, and bringing chamber opera and contemporary works into the mix. With programmes ranging from Palestrina to Terry Riley and Monteverdi to Mozart, surprises are part of the experience.
Nearly 100 acclaimed musicians from Europe and the United States converge on Staunton. The roster includes Finnish violinists Minna Pensola and Antti Tikkanen, Berlin-based harpist Sivan Magen, Argentinian bandoneon virtuoso J. P. Jofre, Vienna flautist Charles Brink and British violinists Freya Creech and Benjamin Gilmore, concertmaster of the London Symphony Orchestra.
Staunton turns a music festival into an immersive travel experience. Performances unfold in intimate historic venues across downtown, while free midday concerts, pre-concert talks, late-night cabaret performances and surprise pop-ups add to the atmosphere. There are also opportunities to interact with composers-in-residence, making the festival feel as much like a cultural gathering as a concert series.
Running from August 14 to 23, the Staunton Music Festival is a compelling reason to discover this historic Blue Ridge Mountain town—and experience classical music with intimacy, imagination and international flair.