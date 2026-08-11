Where music meets the Blue Ridge: 5 reasons you can’t miss the Staunton Music Festival

Staunton turns a music festival into an immersive travel experience. Performances unfold in intimate historic venues across downtown, while free midday concerts, pre-concert talks, late-night cabaret performances and surprise pop-ups add to the atmosphere. There are also opportunities to interact with composers-in-residence, making the festival feel as much like a cultural gathering as a concert series.

Running from August 14 to 23, the Staunton Music Festival is a compelling reason to discover this historic Blue Ridge Mountain town—and experience classical music with intimacy, imagination and international flair.