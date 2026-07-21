Music festivals around the world in July that are worth visiting

Summertime ushers in several high-energy music festivals all around the world. If you want a break and have some fun with friends, consider these festivals that are taking place very soon!
Date: July 22 to July 26, 2026
This is Europe's largest summer music festival that is absolutely free! The festival will be headlined by Katy Perry this year and will take place at the il-Fosos Square (The Granaries) in Floriana.
The event will see several live concerts and celebrations and the atmosphere is absolutely on top of the world!
Date: July 24 to July 26, 2026
Taking place at the Naeba Ski Resort, this is the largest annual outdoor music event in Japan with a gorgeous view of the mountains of Niigata. With a stellar line-up once again, this weekend festival will feature more than 200 artists across three-days, from the rock, electronic, and pop genres.
Date: July 23 to July 26, 2026
This popular music and arts festival is a July tradition that takes place at Henham Park in Suffolk. Surrounded by lakes and trees, this event brings together approximately 35,000 to 40,000 attendees daily. Known for celebrating music along with literature, comedy and theatre, this is the place to be this July.
Date: July 21 to July 26, 2026
Switzerland’s largest open-air music event, this is also Europe's biggest open-air festival that draws over 300,000 attendees to the more than 250 concerts, over six days.
The festival takes place at the Plaine de l'Asse and features international stars as well as new talents and street performers. Also known for its food villages which has cuisines from all around the world, this year's line-up has some stellar artistes performing.
Date: July 27 to August 1, 2026
For heavy metal fans, the world's largest heavy metal music festival is here. The festival began in 1990 and takes place every year at the rural village of Wacken, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.
The prestigious festival sees attendees coming in from more than 80 countries to see top metal artistes perform live. A little bit of chaos and a whole of fun, this year's festival is already sold out!