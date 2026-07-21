Music UnLtd. on staying original in the age of algorithms

For over a decade, Mumbai-based indie outfit Music UnLtd. has built its reputation through original music and compelling live performances rather than chasing the algorithm. Blending rock, alternative, pop-rock and psychedelic influences, the band's music has remained unmistakably its own. At its core is founder, vocalist and songwriter Milind "Milin" Chitnavis, joined by Colin on guitar, Stephen on bass, Kevin on keyboards and Samuel on drums.

As the band returns to Mumbai's Experimental Theatre, the concert marks a rare chance to present a set led largely by original compositions. In conversation with Indulge Express, Chitnavis reflects on the band's evolving sound, balancing originals with crowd favourites, and why the thrill of live music remains impossible to recreate through a pair of headphones.