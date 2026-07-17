How Kapow!, India’s First comic-rock band from Delhi, is blending humour with music

Laughing through the noise

Dressed in crisp white shirts, colourful pyjamas and suspenders, complete with funky shoes and mismatched socks, Kapow!’s visual identity dates back to the band’s early years at Delhi Technological University, where the ensemble first came together in 2018. What began with brightly coloured shorts during their initial performances eventually evolved into the band's signature look. “The idea was always clear that Kapow! had to be associated with colours,” he recalls. “The outfits were also about breaking the norm that musicians have to wear suits and formal clothes,” says Mittal.

Their music draws from a host of influences from rock, pop, indie and funk—while borrowing theatrical flourishes from Western artists like Queen, Michael Jackson, and Kiss with the visual precision and stage presence of K-pop.

Comic rock, a genre that blends humour and satire with rock music, first took shape in the West through acts such as Jack Black and Kyle Gass's Tenacious D. For Kapow!, however, comic rock is rooted in childhood nostalgia. “I’m influenced by the ’90s era, from the early comics, cartoons and anime that we grew up watching,” says Mittal.

For the band, comic rock is also about packaging difficult conversations in an accessible form. Beneath the colourful visuals and cheeky humour is a commentary on contemporary society. “Even when I’m being satirical about mental illness, politics or superstitions, the songs retain a comical feeling. On the surface they seem fun, but when you look deeper, something else is going on,” he says. “People can enjoy the songs, but they can also sit back and peel away the layers to understand what we’re trying to say.”

Their recent single ‘Ghode Bech Kar Sona’ examines laziness and unemployment, while ‘Ullu Banaya’ explores modern dating and heartbreak. ‘Magarmach ke Aansoo’ turns its gaze towards social-media addiction and influencer culture.

These tracks form part of the band’s upcoming album, Kapow! in the Jungle, which uses animal-themed idioms to tackle issues that the members observe around them. The album builds on earlier releases such as ‘Bhed Chaal’—a commentary on herd mentality released during the 2024 elections—and ‘Kaali Billi’ (2025), which explores Indian superstitions surrounding black cats.

Despite the playful image they project, Kapow! remains unconcerned about being misunderstood. “I don't want to bombard people with commentary or critique because then it stops being enjoyable,” says Mittal. For those curious enough to revisit the music, he believes the meaning eventually reveals itself.