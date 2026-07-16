Mahesh Kale brings the spirit of the Pandharpur Wari to Chennai with Abhangwari

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Gatra Veena came to me at 4.30 am one morning during my riyaz. The phrase itself appears in the Bharata Natya Shastra, the first foundational treatise on Indian classical music. Gatra Veena is defined as the veena of the skin. That got me thinking: if the body is the instrument, then who’s playing it? The bandish I ended up composing answers that question.

Sada Majhe Dola came from a very different place. After my father passed away, I wrote on social media that whenever I touched his feet, I felt as though I had met God. Now, when I touch God’s feet, I hope I’ll feel as though I’ve met him again. I ended that post with Sada Majhe Dola Jado Tujhi Murti (May your image forever remain in my heart). A day later, the melody of that Abhang came to me. Those experiences have taught me that devotional music cannot be forced. It reveals itself when the mind is quiet enough to receive it.