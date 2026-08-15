Barkha Ritu’s Silver Jubilee: Classical monsoon ragas arrive in Bengaluru

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This year, we are making a conscious effort to take Barkha Ritu beyond the metros and into smaller cities and towns. We want to take it to 25 locations across the country, including places such as Hubli, Belgaum, Jodhpur, Dehradun, Coimbatore and Varanasi, alongside cities such as Ahmedabad, Aurangabad and Vadodara. Guwahati is also part of our plans, depending on the situation there. There are currently floods in Assam, so we may have to change that plan or take it there next year. This effort to take the festival beyond metro cities is one of the important differences this year.